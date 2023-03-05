Liverpool chants: Lyrics & videos to the most popular Anfield songs

Heading to Anfield for a match some time soon? Here's a taste of the soundtrack you can expect to hear at the home of the Red Men

Liverpool are one of the most successful clubs in English football and their supporters' long list of chants recalls that glory - both past and present.

Reds fans pack out Anfield and away sections across England and beyond, with tickets to see Jurgen Klopp's side like gold dust.

With so many stories and characters involved, a vibrant Kop songbook has been cultivated over the years, and GOAL has collected videos and lyrics to some of the most popular chants being sung at Liverpool games.

If you're heading towards Anfield Road this season, brush up with the list below - but be warned: some of the clips do contain strong language.

You'll Never Walk Alone

When you walk through a storm,



Hold your head up high,



And don’t be afraid of the dark,



At the end of a storm,



There’s a golden sky,



And the sweet silver song of a lark.



Walk on through the wind,



Walk on through the rain,



Though your dreams be tossed and blown,



Walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart,



And you’ll never walk alone,



You’ll never walk alone.

Red and White Kop

On a Saturday afternoon,



We support a team called Liverpool,



And we sing until we drop,



On the famous Spion Kop.





We all live in a red and white Kop,



A red and white Kop,



A red and white Kop,



We all live in a red and white Kop,



A red and white Kop,



A red and white Kop.

We'll Be Coming Down The Road

We'll be coming,



We'll be coming down the road,



When you hear that noise



From the Bill Shankly boys,



We'll be coming down the road!

We Love You

We love you, Liverpool, we do!



We love you, Liverpool, we do!



We love you, Liverpool, we do!



Oh, Liverpool, we love you!

We've won it six times

Divock scored in Spain



And the Reds went f*cking insane,



Fourteen years and we're kings of Europe once more

We won it six times,



We won it six times,



We went to Madrid

And won it six times!

Fields of Anfield Road

All round the Fields of Anfield Road,



Where once we watched the King Kenny play (and could he play!)



Steve Heighway on the wing,



We had dreams and songs to sing,



Of the glory round the Fields of Anfield Road.

Steve Gerrard

Steve Gerrard, Gerrard,



He'll pass the ball 40 yards,



He's big and he's f*cking hard,



Steve Gerrard, Gerrard.

Poor Scouser Tommy

Ooh, I am a Liverpudlian,



I come from the Spion Kop,



I like to sing, I like to shout,



I go there quite a lot!





To support a team that plays in red,



A team that we all know,



A team that we called Liverpool,



To glory we will go!





We won the league, we won the Cup,



We’ve been to Europe too,



We played the Toffees for a laugh,



And left them feeling blue! 5-0!

1 2, 1 2 3, 1 2 3 4, 5-0!



Rush scored one,



Rush scored two,



Rush scored three,



And Rush scored four!

Mo Salah

Mo Salah! Mo Salah! Mo Salah!



Running down the wing



Salah, la, la, la



The Egyptian King!

Poetry in Motion

We are Liverpool!



Tra la la la la!



We are Liverpool!



Tra la la la la la la la!



We are Liverpool!



Tra la la la la!



We're the best football team in the land!



Yes we are!

Allez, Allez, Allez

We've conquered all of Europe,



We're never gonna stop,



From Paris on to Turkey,



We've won the f*cking lot!

Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly,



The Fields of Anfield Road,



We are loyal supporters,



We come from Liverpool!

Allez, allez, allez!



Allez, allez, allez!



Allez, allez, allez!



Allez, allez, allez!

He's Alexander-Arnold

Went through Ben Davies, he'll never be the same



He's been at Liverpool since he was six years old



His name is Trent-Alexander Arnold



De, de, de, de, de, de, de, de

He's Virgil van Dijk

He's our centre-half



He's number four



Watch him defend



And watch him score



He'll pass the ball



Calm as you like



He's Virgil van Dijk



He's Virgil van Dijk

Roberto Firmino, Si Senor!

There’s something that the Kop want you to know,



The best in the world his name is Bobby Firmino,



Our number nine,



Give him the ball and he’ll score every time



Si senor!



Give the ball to Bobby and he will score.