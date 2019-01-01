Melbourne Victory has signed experienced Albania defensive midfielder Migjen Basha on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old heads Down Under after a campaign with Greek side Aris Thessaloniki - and has picked up 33 caps for his country during his career.

"I'm very pleased to add another international with such experience to our squad," Victory coach Marco Kurz said.



"Given he has played at the highest level domestically I believe he will be a strong leader amongst the group.



"With midfielders Jakob (Poulsen) and Kristijan (Dobras) having also arrived, we're really pleased with the talent we've managed to add ahead of round one."

Basha played three seasons in the with between 2012-15 and also played in 's second division with Bari, Como, , and Rimini.