Kevin Muscat's side have reportedly held secret talks with Brisbane Roar winger Eric Bautheac.

The Frenchman is off contract at season's end and The World Game reports he met with Victory officials earlier this month about a potential move.

Despite Brisbane's struggles, Bautheac has attracted plenty of attention with clubs from America, , , Greece, Cyprus and Asia all apparently interested.

The attacker appears keen to remain in however and admitted his future at the Roar hasn't been helped by coaching upheaval.

“I want to speak with the new coach...but we still don’t know the new coach," Bautheac told The Courier Mail.

“We don’t know the team for the next season.

“I need to be at a good team next season with a good coach."