A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Socceroos lock in next Asian Cup opponent

Leckie remains a doubt for Uzbekistan clash
The Socceroos stand to be without Mathew Leckie for their Asian Cup Round of 16 game against Uzbekistan.
Leckie had missed the group stages with a hamstring injury and though pushing to return for the knockout games, Australia's assistant coach Rene Meulensteen revealed it's not looking great for him as they look to avoid causing any further damage.
"He's touch and go, I'm not sure whether he's fine for this game because we want to eliminate every risk," Meulensteen said.
"He feels he's confident stepping over that line and going ... we want them to stay there for all the rest of the games, not just one.
"The worst thing you can do is think 'yep, great, off he goes' and boom, all the work is for nothing."
The inspirational speech behind the Mariners drought-breaking win
A message from Central Coast Mariners fan Jake Banks has seemingly played a big part in his club breaking their winless streak during the week.
'Banksy', as he's known by those associated with the club, has cerebral palsy and spent Christmas in intensive care with his heart stopping twice.
But Banksy didn't give up and stopped by the Mariners training base to issue an inspiring rallying cry before their clash against Melbourne City on Wednesday.
Central Coast would go on to win the game 2-1 with Banksy's speech prior sure to give you goosebumps.
On the eve of our 2-1 win, Banksy addressed the squad. You can't help but feel motivated by Banksy's story and outlook on life.
Mabil launches the AM Challenge
Socceroos attacker Awer Mabil has challenged people everywhere to take up his goal celebration via the AM Challenge as he looks to break down stigma around mental illness.
Standing for Awareness of the Mind or simply Awer Mabil, the 23 year old has already shared dozens of pictures of people taking up the challenge on social media.
"We're trying to create something now, like a hashtag so people can send in their pictures or their celebration doing it," Mabil told Fox Sports.
"I'm really excited to see [the reaction] and also happy that people are taking it on board and liking it. I'm really pleased for that."
Australia's Round of 16 Asian Cup opponent confirmed
The Socceroos will face Uzbekistan in the Asian Cup Round of 16 after both finished second in their groups.
Australia sealed second spot in Group B after 3-2 win over Syria, while Uzbekistan lost their last match 2-1 against Japan.
The green and gold have won all three games to date against Uzbekistan with their last encounter seeing the Socceroos claim a convincing 6-0 win at the 2011 Asian Cup.
The two nations will square off for a fourth time on Tuesday January 22 at 1am (AEDT) in Al Ain with a spot in the quarter-finals on the line.
Ola Toivonen wins PFA gong
Melbourne Victory star Ola Toivonen has won the PFA's player of the month award for his four goals in the month of December.
The Swedish striker was nominated for the award by his peers ahead of Victory teammate Terry Antonis, Perth Glory attacker Chris Ikonomidis and and Phoenix flyer Sarpreet Singh.
“It always means a lot to be recognised by the players and your opponents. I was pleased for the team in December; we all worked hard and there were a lot of great players in our team that could have easily been voted or won this award," Toivonen said.
"I have been impressed with the skill of the players I play with and would like to thank everyone who voted for me.”
American striker Veronica Latsko won the PFA's female player of the month award with six goals for Adelaide United in December.
Mariners sign Championship midfielder - reports
Central Coast have completed the signing of Turkish youth international Jem Karacan after his release from Championship club Millwall, according to reports
The news was first broadcast on Twitter by The Australian chief football writer Ray Gatt.
Karacan is a 29-year-old box-to-box midfielder - who played the 2012-13 season in the English Premier League with Reading alongside Sydney FC's Adam Le Fondre.
The English-born player also enjoyed stints at Bournemouth, Galatasaray and Bolton Wanderers - where he again linked up with Le Fondre.
Socceroos hero Mabil offers his support to AFL star Daw
Australian goal scoring gun Awer Mabil has revealed he wants to extend his hand to troubled North Melbourne AFL player Majak Daw.
Krishna becomes the A-League's best player in FIFA 19
Wellington Phoenix star Roy Krishna has been named in FIFA 19's Team of the Week - receiving the highest rated tradeable card of any player in the A-League.
Krishna's 79-rated inform card is rated higher than Melbourne Victory's Keisuke Honda - with his base gold set at 78.
The Japanese superstar does have an untradeable league SBC card rated at 84, while Wanderers striker Oriol Riera has an 82 of the same type.
Krishna earned his TOTW gong after scoring two late goals in Wellington's 3-2 win over the Wanderers before grabbing another brace a few days later against Central Coast.
Rhyan Grant reveals his close brush with death only six months ago
The Socceroos right back is excelling at the Asian Cup in the UAE - but it nearly wasn't to be.
Syria supporters abuse Mexican referee after Asian Cup elimination
It appears some Eagles fans haven't reacted well to their team's 3-2 loss against Australia that saw them exit the tournament.
Referee Cesar Ramos was involved in several controversial decisions, including non-handball ruling, a tight goal-line call and also a incorrect penalty.
See the Syrian reaction and view the incidents that caused all the drama.