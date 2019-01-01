A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Socceroos lock in next Asian Cup opponent

The Socceroos stand to be without Mathew Leckie for their Asian Cup Round of 16 game against Uzbekistan.

Leckie had missed the group stages with a hamstring injury and though pushing to return for the knockout games, Australia's assistant coach Rene Meulensteen revealed it's not looking great for him as they look to avoid causing any further damage.

"He's touch and go, I'm not sure whether he's fine for this game because we want to eliminate every risk," Meulensteen said.

"He feels he's confident stepping over that line and going ... we want them to stay there for all the rest of the games, not just one.

"The worst thing you can do is think 'yep, great, off he goes' and boom, all the work is for nothing."