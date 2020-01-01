A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Rukavytsya putting Socceroos on notice

Rukavytsya putting Socceroos on notice
Australian attacker Nikita Rukavytsya has continued his scoring spree for Israeli club Maccabi Haifa over the weekend.
The 32-year-old scored his side's winner against Hapoel Hadera taking his season league tally up to 16 goals - nine of which have come in his past 10 games.
Rukavytsya hasn't played for the Socceroos since March 2018 but with Graham Arnold looking for goals, the attacker may well be in line for a recall.
Australia next face Kuwait at home in World Cup qualifying on March 26 before an away trip to Nepal five days later.
Wanderers drop points in top-six chase
Despite taking the lead after just five minutes on Saturday night, Western Sydney Wanderers have had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Newcastle Jets.
A 74th-minute equaliser from Matthew Millar secured Carl Robinson's side a point that lifted them off the bottom of the ladder.
The point does the Wanderers' top-six hopes little help however with the club now four points shy of sixth-placed Brisbane Roar.
Earlier on Saturday, Wellington Phoenix beat Melbourne City 1-0 to strengthen their position in the six.
Matildas claim late draw against China
An injury-time equaliser from Emily Van Egmond salvaged the Matildas crucial 1-1 draw with China on Thursday night.
The point ensured Australia finished top of their Olympics qualifying group which means they'll now play Vietnam across two legs to seal their spot at Tokyo.
China meanwhile, will now face Korea Republic to secure thier place at Olympics later this year.
An absolute SCREAMER from @em_surf in the 9️⃣3️⃣rd minute!
🎥: @FoxFootball #AUSvCHN #WeAreMatildas
Former Barcelona manager Valverde open to Australia move
Is an A-League move on the cards?
After being sacked by Barcelona, Spanish manager Ernesto Valverde has declared he'd prefer a move to Australia rather than the Premier League.
"People ask me sometimes 'How about the Premier League?' and I say 'Well actually I'd like to go to Australia'," Valverde said at the Bilbao International Football Summit on Thursday.
"A career in football does not last forever and sometimes you think you have to take the opportunity to live in strange places."
Along with Spain, Valverde has also coached in Greece with Japan another country he's open to working in after seeing Andres Iniesta make the move.
"I applauded Andres when he told me he going to Japan. I thought 'Wow, he gets to understand a different culture and different people', and I am also very interested in Japan," he said.
"There are many places I'd like to go. We'll see what I end up doing, I haven't been out of work for very long so I don't have to decide anything yet, I haven't got a very clear idea at the moment.
"It's possible I'd go somewhere abroad. The truth is I like to do strange things so I wouldn't rule it out."
Slater slams Cahill over World Cup role
The wrong decision?
Former Socceroo Robbie Slater has questioned Tim Cahill's appointment as an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Australia infamously also bid to host the tournament and fell well short as Qatar questionably earned the honour.
In light of that, Slater suggested Cahill's decision to get on board was a poor one.
“Look, I think this is a poor choice, I’m sorry. We all love Timmy of course, he’s our greatest Socceroo - that’s undoubtedly his title," Slater said on the Fox Football Podcast.
“It [Cahill’s appointment] all sounds like a load of crap to me. It’s up to them, they can call it what they want but I don’t agree that Tim should be on it, I’m sorry.
"I think it’s a poor choice. I’m not a left-wing activist who is going to go out there and protest but I think this is a poor choice.”
It's official. I'm excited to announce that as of today, I have become an ambassador for the @roadto2022 I join some esteemed company - Xavi, Cafu and Samuel Eto'o.
I've been coming to this country for over ten years and built connections that go beyond football ⚽️🇶🇦
Kenny Miller joins Jets' coaching staff
Newcastle Jets have appointed former Rangers striker Kenny Miller as their new technical director.
The recently Scotsman only recently hung up his boots and is an interesting early addition to Carl Robinson's side, who met Miller while playing for Wolves in 2001.
“Carl and I have been close for 20 years, I’ve worked with him when he was a player and when he was a manager,” Miller said.
“When the opportunity came up for me to join him here in Newcastle and continue my development as a coach, I was keen to take it with both hands.
“Carl sees success in the near future here in Newcastle, and I want to do all I can to help make that happen.”
Perth Glory set to be sold
An interesting deal is about to be done...
Perth Glory chairman Tony Sage has confirmed he's on his way to London to finalise a majority sale of the A-League club.
London Football Exchange are set to buy an 80 per cent stake in the side with Sage to remain as chairman.
“They wanted to get things done quickly and they just said ‘why don’t we start off with an Australian club’ so we’ve been negotiating,” Sage told 6PR Breakfast.
“I don’t know how it leaked but obviously lawyers talk. Hopefully it’s signed in just a few days.”
Melbourne Victory win ACL opener
Despite a tough A-League season to date, Melbourne Victory have begun their Asian Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over Chiangrai United on Tuesday.
A penalty from Ola Toivonen in the 25th minute proved enough for Victory, who will also face FC Seoul and Beijing Guoan in their ACL group.
Victory are currently ninth in the A-League, six points shy of a finals' spot after 17 games.
.@OlaToivonen20 makes no mistake from the penalty spot #MELvCRU #ACL2020 @FOXFOOTBALL
Jedinak determined to play on
The Aussie veteran isn't done just yet...
Former Socceroos captain Mile Jedinak intends to play on, despite currently being without a club and turning down multiple offers to return to the A-League.
The Herald Sun reports that the 35-year-old has been approached by Central Coast Mariners, Melbourne Victory, Western Sydney Wanderers and expansion club Macarthur Rams to date but prefers to continuing playing in Europe.
Jedinak is currently completing his UEFA A License and has one eye firmly on a coaching career once he hangs up the boots.
Singh scores twice for Bayern Munich II
The young Kiwi has been in fine form...
Former Wellington Phoenix attacker Sarpreet Singh struck twice for Bayern Munich II on Saturday in a 4-2 win over Viktoria Koln.
Singh restored his side's lead in the 69th minute before wrapping up the win with another goal deep into injury time.
The 20-year-old now has six goals and six assists in Germany's third division this season.
Sarpreet Singh with a double for Bayern Munich II this morning, including this sweet strike 😍💪
City get revenge on Victory
Melbourne City has earned their revenge from the Christmas derby with a 2-1 win over city rivals Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park on Friday night.
Florin Berenguer scored his first A-League goal to put City ahead early in the match, before he turned provider in the second half.
A superb backheel from the Frenchman set up Jamie Maclaren's 14th goal of the season as City looked to cruise to victory.
Victory were given a lifeline when City keeper Tom Glover fumbled Ola Toivonen's tame free kick into the net.
But when Robbie Kruse was forced off the pitch with injury late in the match - leaving Victory down to 10 men - any chance of a possible comeback was thwarted.
In Friday night's other A-League match, Nicholas D'Agostino scored a brace as Perth Glory won 4-2 against Wellington Phoenix.
Former Rangers striker on verge of Jets move
Newcastle Jets are contemplating making Kenny Miller their new assistant coach, reports The Scottish Sun.
The A-League club recently appointed Carl Robinson as their new manager and view Miller, who recently hung up his boots, as a possible partner for the Welshman in the dugout.
The duo played together at Wolves and will have their work cut out to turn Newcastle's season around with the Australian side currently last in the league.
Newcastle Jets confirm new coach
The former MLS boss is heading Down Under...
After sacking Ernie Merrick last month, Newcastle Jets have officially brought in Carl Robinson as their new manager.
The former Wales international has previously coached in MLS where he was in charge of Vancouver Whitecaps.
Robinson has signed on with the Jets until the end of the 2022-23 season.
We're delighted to confirm the appointment of Carl Robinson as the Club's @ALeague Head Coach! #MadeOfNewcastle
📰 https://t.co/vKGuOUVHpb
Optus Sport secure J-League rights in Australia
Optus Sport have secured the exclusive rights to show the J-League in Australia for the next three years.
Their coverage will see four matches shown live every weekend with English commentary.
Australian coach Ange Postecoglou won the J-League last season with Yokohama F.Marinos.
Optus Sport have also revealed that their number of active subscribing accounts has now surpassed 825,000.
Glory sign former Adelaide attacker
Ex-Adelaide United forward Carlo Armiento has joined Perth Glory until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old departed the Reds in December last year and he moves to Western Australian with one eye on Asia.
“I’m really looking forward to playing with the Premiers of Australia,” Armiento said.
“Tony Popovic is a very good coach and the boys haven’t lost for a while now, so hopefully I can contribute in whatever way I’m required to.
“Being involved in the AFC Champions League, if selected, is also something very exciting."
Sainsbury scores in Maccabi rout
The Aussie is enjoying a strong season...
Socceroos defender Trent Sainsbury found the back of the net in a 5-0 home win for Maccabi Haifa in the Israeli Premier League on Tuesday night.
Sainsbury volleyed home his side's third goal from a corner in the 35th minute with fellow Australian Nikita Rukavytsya also striking for Maccabi in the first half.
After struggling for game time in recent seasons, Sainsbury has now played 16 league games this campaign and has two goals to his name.
Glory star Ikonomidis suffers ACL knee injury
Perth Glory star Chris Ikonomidis has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament and will likely miss the next nine-to-12 months of football.
The 24-year-old's knee buckled not long after coming on a substitute in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Melbourne Victory as he made his return from injury.
“Obviously we’re all hugely disappointed for Chris,” said Glory Football Director Jacob Burns.
“It’s always difficult when a player suffers a serious injury, but we have an excellent medical team here at the club who will go above and beyond to provide him with all the assistance and support that he needs to make a full recovery.”
A-League to lose major sponsor Hyundai
Bad news on the financial front...
Australian football is set to suffer a blow with A-League competition sponsor Hyundai reportedly ready to bring an end to their 15-year relationship.
The Korean car manufacturer has been the major brand associated with the A-League since it's inception in 2005, but according to SMH, they are not keen to renew the deal.
Football Federation Australia suggested they were still in discussions with Hyundai when asked about the potential split.
"Commercial discussions are ongoing between Hyundai and Football Federation Australia in relation to its whole of game partnership," an FFA spokesperson told SMH.
"As these discussion are continuing, FFA is not in a position to provide any specific comment.
"FFA greatly appreciates its partnership with Hyundai which has spanned over 15 years."
Sydney FC and Perth Glory unable to host ACL games
Football Federation Australia have officially advised the Asian Football Confederation that both Sydney FC and Perth Glory will be unable to host their opening Asian Champions League matches.
The news comes after Australia put travel restrictions on people travelling to and from mainland China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
An urgent AFC meeting is set to be held tomorrow in Malaysia to work out a compromise moving forward.
Glory were supposed to host Shanghai Shenhua on February 11, while the Sky Blues were set to welcome Shanghai SIPG on February 12.