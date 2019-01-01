Babbel says Klopp will be a Liverpool legend if he wins Premier League title
Ex-Liverpool defender Markus Babbel believes Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will become one of the club's best coaches of all time if they lift the Premier League trophy.Read about Babbel's thoughts on Liverpool's title charge.
Socceroos fall in FIFA World Rankings
A struggling Asian Cup has seen Australia drop to fourth-ranked Asian nation in the FIFA rankings.See the rankings.
Roar to appeal Young ban
Brisbane Roar have confirmed they will appeal the three-game suspension handed to Jamie Young - but it's come too late for the goalkeeper to play against Sydney FC on Friday evening.
Young was sent off for a challenge on Adelaide United's Craig Goodwin and was banned for three matches after the match review panel deemed the action as serious foul play.
Roar coach Darren Davies said the club accepted Young's suspension for the Sky Blues match, they will appeal the subsequent two games of his ban.
We have decided to appeal against the decision for Jamie," Davies said.
"We will let that run its course and hopefully we'll have a positive outcome."
Glen Moss penalty block saves Newcastle's season
Newcastle Jets goalkeeper Glen Moss saved an 86th minute penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw with Wellington Phoenix at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night.Read the match report here.
Sydney FC unveil slick-looking ACL jersey
The Sky Blues revealed their Asian Champions League jersey for next month's tournament on their social media platforms.
Introducing our 2019 @TheAFCCL @pumafootball home jersey!— Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) February 7, 2019
We're ready to take on the best in Asia 👊#SydneyIsSkyBlue #ComeWithUs pic.twitter.com/kBnrOJgHWk
Thoughts?
Sydney FC has been drawn into group H and will face China's Shanghai SIPG, Japan's Kawasaki Frontale and a playoff qualifier.
Kane inspiring Spurs striker as he looks to shine in Australia
Six years ago, Harry Kane was being sent out on loan to the likes Norwich and Leicester as the young Tottenham striker looked to make the intimidating step up to senior football.
It's a move that now seems like a distant memory for the World Cup golden boot winner, but a reality Spurs youngster Shayon Harrison himself now faces after making the bold decision to join Australian side Melbourne City on loan.
While a daunting move for a 21-year-old, Harrison is determined to follow in Kane's footsteps - even if they have taken him 16,000 kilometres from home.
A-League clubs welcome big names and new faces into their squads
Socceroos striker Jamie Maclaren headlines a list of star players named for this weekend's round of the A-League.
Maclaren was named in Melbourne City's squad for the first time as Warren Joyce's side host Adelaide United on Saturday night.
Young Tottenham striker Shayon Harrison has also been selected as City finally forget about the saga involving Bruno Fornaroli.
Adelaide's new centre-forward Jordy Thomassen is in the mix to make his debut.
Sydney FC have included Iranian attacker Reja Ghoochannejhad in their travelling squad to take on Brisbane Roar, while Alex Brosque returns from injury.
The Western Sydney Wanderers will be boosted by the availability of German duo Alex Baumjohann and Patrick Ziegler for their clash against Central Coast Mariners.
Honda returns for Victory
Japanese superstar Keisuke Honda is set to make his long-awaited comeback for Melbourne Victory after being named in the squad for Sunday's blockbuster against Perth Glory.
Honda has been absent since being a late withdrawal from the Christmas Melbourne derby in mid-December and subsequently missed the next nine A-League games with a hamstring injury.
It's not known whether the 32-year-old will start but he is likely to come off the bench considering the length of his time away from the game.
Storm Roux has also been included after returning to full fitness while James Donachie is selected after returning to the club on loan from Jeonnam Dragons during the recent transfer window.
#SaveHakeem nearing 1 million tweets
The social media push to free Hakeem Al-Araibi continues to pick up steam with Twitter revealing there have been nearly 1 million tweets featuring the hashtag #SaveHakeem.
Footballers like Didier Drogba and Jamie Vardy are among the many that have sent tweets as the Australian refugee continues to receive plenty of support from around the world.
Al-Araibi is currently facing a further two months in a Thai detention centre as looks to avoid extradition to Bahrain.
@Craig_Foster just wanted you to know, there have been nearly 1 Million #SaveHakeem tweets from the football community all over the world. You're being heard Foz 💪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hSH4jPRtja— Twitter Sports (@TwitterSportsAU) February 7, 2019
Troisi defiant over Socceroos exile
James Troisi was less than impressed about missing out on the Socceroos Asian Cup squad a month ago and the Melbourne Victory man remains of the belief there is 'too much politics' involved with the national team.
Having not even received a phone call from coach Graham Arnold in December after not being picked in Australia's side, Troisi stated he felt the squad hadn't been picked based on performance.
With the Socceroos subsequently exiting the tournament at the quarter-final stage and struggling for form, the midfielder has stood by his comments.