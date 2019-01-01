Brisbane Roar have confirmed they will appeal the three-game suspension handed to Jamie Young - but it's come too late for the goalkeeper to play against Sydney FC on Friday evening.

Young was sent off for a challenge on Adelaide United's Craig Goodwin and was banned for three matches after the match review panel deemed the action as serious foul play.

Roar coach Darren Davies said the club accepted Young's suspension for the Sky Blues match, they will appeal the subsequent two games of his ban.

We have decided to appeal against the decision for Jamie," Davies said.

"We will let that run its course and hopefully we'll have a positive outcome."