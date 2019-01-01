Appiah joins fourth A-League side
Newcastle Jets have added Australian attacker Kwabena Appiah to their squad for the remainder of the season.
The former Western Sydney Wanderer has spent the past year in South Korea and returns to the A-League with Jets coach Ernie Merrick keen to replace the injured Jason Hoffman.
“Kwabena is a good signing for us and we’re happy to have him on board for the remainder of the season,” Merrick said.
“He’s got great speed and the ability to get in behind defences, which is something I look for in players who operate in the final third.
“His signing will provide us with some depth given the injury to Jason.”
Andrew Hoole stood down by Mariners - report
Central Coast Mariners attacker Andrew Hoole has reportedly been stood down from the club's squad to play Wellington Phoenix on Saturday for breaching an alcohol policy.
The World Game is reporting the 25-year-old was cut by coach Mike Mulvey from the playing list for this weekend after being pictured drinking with former Sydney FC teammate David Carney at Randwick a day after the club were belted 5-3 by Brisbane Roar.
It's understood Hoole subsequently failed to attend training for the next two sessions - citing sickness.
Mulvey was contacted by the publication for comment but he refused to speak on the situation.
Hoole has scored four goals in 18 A-League appearances this season, including two magnificent free kicks against Melbourne Victory last month.
His contract expires at the end of the campaign.
Ribery linked with Western Sydney Wanderers
Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel has revealed he has spoken to French superstar Franck Ribery about coming to the A-League.
Glory make double attacking re-signing
A-League leaders Perth Glory have locked in attacking stars Andy Keogh and Joel Chianese for next season.
The duo signed their new contracts a day apart on Wednesday and Thursday as coach Tony Popovic looks to keep the nucleus of his squad together next campaign.
Keogh, 32, is Glory's record scorer with 51 goals during his four seasons at the club, with 12 of them coming this campaign in the team's surge to the top of the table.
“I never had any thoughts about leaving Glory and it’s fantastic to be a part of this team and what is an exciting time for the club," Keogh said.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to score goals and hopefully helping the club to secure some silverware.”
Twenty-nine-year-old Chianese has compiled four goals and three assists in a career-best season mainly as an impact substitute but also as Chris Ikonomidis' replacment while the Socceroo was at the Asian Cup.
Western United make third official player signing
New A-League franchise Western United have secured the services of 24-year-old Australian utility Connor Chapman.