Newcastle Jets have added Australian attacker Kwabena Appiah to their squad for the remainder of the season.

The former Western Sydney Wanderer has spent the past year in and returns to the A-League with Jets coach Ernie Merrick keen to replace the injured Jason Hoffman.

“Kwabena is a good signing for us and we’re happy to have him on board for the remainder of the season,” Merrick said.

“He’s got great speed and the ability to get in behind defences, which is something I look for in players who operate in the final third.

“His signing will provide us with some depth given the injury to Jason.”