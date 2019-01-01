McCormack's honest Bolt assessment
Scottish striker Ross McCormack has opened up on his 'mad' experience playing football alongside Usain Bolt.
The duo crossed paths at Central Coast Mariners last year, though both have since left the club.
Now playing football back in Scotland, McCormack didn't hide away from the facts when asked about Bolt and his attempt to make it as a professional footballer.
"Obviously, he's not a footballer...still not a footballer," McCormack told BBC Scotland.
"But he tried. He could have retired to the beach or wherever he wanted in the world. He's obviously made his money, he's very successful - just go and relax.
"But no, fair play, he wanted to try something different."
Australian coach Graham Arnold has admitted the suspension of Tom Rogic for the Asian Cup quarter-final against the UAE could see him change the team's formation.
The reasons behind the dismissal of Matildas boss Alen Stajcic are starting to come out after the decision was made on Saturday.
Newcastle Jets coach Ernie Merrick has slammed referee Adam Fielding's decision to send off utility Jason Hoffman in the 1-0 loss to Sydney FC on Saturday.
Hoffman saw red for allegedly kicking out at Brandon O'Neill but replays showed he was stood on by the Sky Blues midfielder and didn't lash out.
"How that was a red card I'll never know. There has to be more communication between the linesman, the VAR, or someone," Merrick said.
"I just can't believe these decisions we are getting.
"I have to say it's not just us (copping bad decisions).
"It's happening across the league, I think the FFA are well aware they've got an issue with the refereeing and I'll let them sort it out."
Check out Goal's analysis of every Australian player from the penalty shootout win over Uzbekistan.
Australia are through to the Asian Cup quarter finals after knocking out Uzbekistan via a shootout following a goalless draw.
Football Federation Australia CEO David Gallop has failed to shed much new light on their decision to sack Matildas coach Alen Stajcic at a press conference on Monday.
After terminating Stajcic's contract on Saturday, a number of Matildas came out to express their shock and disappointment at the decision.
Gallop consequently met with the players on Monday to explain the decision but remained coy on the exact reasons behind Stajcic's dismissal.
'Beyond frustrated'- Muscat hits out at cramp timeouts
Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat has demanded players with cramp not be allowed to stop games.
Wellington Phoenix were guilty of committing the common practice on Sunday as players went down with cramps and forced play to be halted.
With Muscat's side chasing the game, he stressed such stoppages shouldn't be allowed.
“It’s got to stop,” Muscat said.
“I’m beyond frustrated. I don’t think it’s good for our game - we’ve got to stop this treatment for players getting cramp.
“If you create an overload in terms of numbers in an area of the park you create any advantage, you reap the rewards.
“If we can outrun a team, I don’t understand why the advantage gets taken away from you.
“I don’t see (cramp stoppages in sports) anywhere else.”
Victory would come from 3-1 down against Wellington to salvage a 3-3 draw that keeps them within touching distance of league leaders Perth Glory.
Melbourne City must sign a new striker soon if they're any hope of winning silverware this season, according to Luke Brattan.
City failed to issue a shot on target against Perth Glory and Brattan admitted players are becoming frustrated by the lack of a proper number nine.
The midfielder also said Bruno Fornaroli's continued omission isn't a good look for the club.
Former Liverpool star Robbie Fowler has joined the fight to save Hakeem Al-Araibi from deportation back to Bahrain.
Al-Araibi, who was granted Australian refugee status in 2017, is currently being detained in Thailand and faces imprisonment and torture should he be sent back to his homeland.
Support for Al-Araibi is growing by the day, led by former Socceroo Craig Foster, with an Amnesty International petition seeing 15,000 supporters sign up within 24 hours.
Fowler can now add his name to that list after offering to sign and personalise a retro shirt in an effort to raise funds.
Hello @RabiehKrayem this is for you to help raise funds for #SaveHakeem .. you auction and I’ll sign and personalise the retro shirt to whoever the winning bidder is.. hope that’s ok pic.twitter.com/2FAr3yGp2m— Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) January 19, 2019