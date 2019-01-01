Scottish striker Ross McCormack has opened up on his 'mad' experience playing football alongside Usain Bolt.

The duo crossed paths at Central Coast Mariners last year, though both have since left the club.

Now playing football back in Scotland, McCormack didn't hide away from the facts when asked about Bolt and his attempt to make it as a professional footballer.

"Obviously, he's not a footballer...still not a footballer," McCormack told BBC Scotland.

"But he tried. He could have retired to the beach or wherever he wanted in the world. He's obviously made his money, he's very successful - just go and relax.

"But no, fair play, he wanted to try something different."