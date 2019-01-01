Holland's LASK lose to face tough Champions League path
Australian midfielder James Holland has an uphill battle to be in the Champions League group stage this season, after his LASK Linz lost 1-0 in the first leg of their playoff to Belgium's Club Brugge.
The 30-year-old played 90 minutes at the Linzer Stadion on Wednesday (AEST) but couldn't prevent a defeat with Hans Vanaken's 10th minute penalty handing Brugge the advantage.
The second-leg will be played in Belgium on August 29.
On Thursday morning, Socceroos defender Milos Degenek will be in action as his Red Stat team attempt to qualify for Europe's premier club tournament against Young Boys.
🇦🇺Milos Degenek (Red Star) and James Holland (LASK) will be in Champions League playoff first legs over the next two mornings 🇦🇺— Kieran Francis (@kieran_francis) August 20, 2019
⚽️ WED - LASK v Club Brugge
⚽️ THU - Young Boys v Red Star
⏰ 5am (AEST)\3am (AWST)
📺 @OptusSport
Captain Irvine wins penalty for Hull but can't prevent defeat, Luongo contributes to win
Socceroos midfielder Jackson Irvine won a penalty but couldn't stop Hull City from going down 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.
Irvine, who wore the captain's armband for the Tigers, was brought down for a penalty in the 13th minute, but Jarrod Bowen failed to convert the spot-kick.
Derrick Williams scored the winning goal for Blackburn in the 62nd minute.
Massimo Luongo came on in the 85th minute for Sheffield Wednesday as they scraped past Luton Town 1-0.
Jarred Gillett gets his first Premier League appointment
Australian referee Jarred Gillett has his first English Premier League assignment since leaving the A-League.
The 33-year-old has been assigned as VAR lead for the Watford v West Ham clash at Vicarage Road - kicking off at midnight (AEST) on Sunday August 25.
Gillett would have more experience with VAR than other English officials having been involved in the two-season Australian trial before its introduction in major leagues worldwide.
He has already officiated Championship fixtures - inclding Derby County v Swansea City earlier this month - and he will be in charge of the match between Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town on August 22 (AEST).