Australian midfielder James Holland has an uphill battle to be in the Champions League group stage this season, after his LASK Linz lost 1-0 in the first leg of their playoff to Belgium's Club Brugge.

The 30-year-old played 90 minutes at the Linzer Stadion on Wednesday (AEST) but couldn't prevent a defeat with Hans Vanaken's 10th minute penalty handing Brugge the advantage.

The second-leg will be played in on August 29.

On Thursday morning, Socceroos defender Milos Degenek will be in action as his Red Stat team attempt to qualify for Europe's premier club tournament against .