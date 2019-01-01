Young Australian attacker Joey Champness has reportedly terminated his Newcastle Jets contract to pursue a music career.

According to NBN news, the 22-year-old has parted ways with the Jets for now but has also signed a new deal with the club should he return to playing the sport.

BREAKING: @nbnnews can reveal @NewcastleJetsFC & Joey Champness have mutually terminated his contract so he can chase his music dream. But Champness has signed an upgraded deal with the Jets until end of @ALeague 2021/2022 season, which will apply if he returns to football. pic.twitter.com/aQ5cgZVAWB — Mitchell Hughes (@mitchhughesnbn) August 14, 2019

Champness was also recently granted leave in pre-season to pursue a music opportunity in LA and performed some of his rap prior to a Jets game last season.

The winger has been with Newcastle since 2017 and scored on his A-League debut against Central Coast Mariners.