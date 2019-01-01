A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Babbel asks Wanderers to embrace their 'dirty' side

Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel has asked his players to embrace their 'dirty' side as they look to turn their form around.

The red and black conceded three goals in seven minutes against Perth Glory as they lost 4-3 on Sunday - their fourth defeat in a row.

For Babbel, he believes his players must find a meaner streak when they're out on the pitch.

"Very nice guys, but on the pitch, let the nice guy stay in the changing room, and bring the dirty one on the pitch," Babbel said.

"This is what they have to learn but this is a process.

"It’s not the first team to have these problems."

The Wanderers play host to Adelaide United on Friday with their top-six hopes already fading fast.