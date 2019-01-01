The former Socceroos striker has landed in Brisbane as a free agent after parting ways with Indian Super League side ATK.

Now 27, Babalj has struggled for regular game time since bursting onto the scene with Melbourne Heart in 2011.

Since 2012, he's played for seven different sides including a brief stint with Adelaide United.

Interim Roar coach Darren Davies confirmed Babalj, along with Jacob Alexander, have been trialling with the club since last week.

"We're a little bit low on numbers and they obviously added to the numbers but they've been great," Davies said.

"They've worked hard and we'll see where we go.

"Constantly a work in progress but nothing confirmed as yet."