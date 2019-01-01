Eli Babalj on trial with Brisbane Roar
The former Socceroos striker has landed in Brisbane as a free agent after parting ways with Indian Super League side ATK.
Now 27, Babalj has struggled for regular game time since bursting onto the scene with Melbourne Heart in 2011.
Since 2012, he's played for seven different sides including a brief stint with Adelaide United.
Interim Roar coach Darren Davies confirmed Babalj, along with Jacob Alexander, have been trialling with the club since last week.
"We're a little bit low on numbers and they obviously added to the numbers but they've been great," Davies said.
"They've worked hard and we'll see where we go.
"Constantly a work in progress but nothing confirmed as yet."
A-League analysis: How Sydney FC's attack sparkled against Adelaide
Sydney FC were able to retain second spot in the A-League as they defeated finals contenders Adelaide United 2-0 on Friday night at Leichhardt Oval.
Adelaide's failure to win means they have now gone without victory in their past four games and manager Marco Kurz seemed unable to respond to the tactical maneuvers of his counterpart, Steve Corica, throughout the match.
The game's main advantages were gained in the midfield, with Corica getting the best out of his team while Kurz's side was unable to do the same. To make matters worse, Sydney FC's new striker Reza Ghoochannejhad ran the show and Adelaide's defenders had no answers.
Victory unveil ACL kits with gambling sponsor
Ahead of their Asian Champions League group opener against Daegu on Tuesday night, Melbourne Victory have revealed their playing strips for the competition.
Your models for the day : Carl Valeri and Ola Toivonen. Thoughts on this season's #ACL2019 kit, Melbourne Victory fans?
While quite similar to their A-League kit, the jerseys boast a new sponsor for the competition in the form of Kashbet, which markets itself as an online casino games site.
A-League Winners and Losers: Merrick's revenge as Castro proves his class
In a split A-League round, the three games that did take place more than delivered.
From Sydney FC staying in the Premiers Plate race and Ernie Merrick getting some revenge over Kevin Muscat to Diego Castro giving Warren Joyce more cause for concern.
Round 21 might not be over, but there are already plenty of winners and losers.
Fearless Kerr reminds Milicic of Cahill
The Matildas captain's armband is proving no burden for superstar striker Sam Kerr as she continues to fire for Australia.
After netting a double on Sunday night in a 4-1 win over Korea Republic, new Matildas coach Ante Milicic must be thanking his lucky stars he can rely on the 25-year-old to step up as he transitions into the top job.
Milicic is getting his first taste of coaching women's football after replacing Alen Stajcic and noted Kerr reminds him of Socceroos legend Tim Cahill.
Powell commits to Brisbane Roar
After becoming Brisbane Roar's youngest ever player, Izaack Powell has signed on for next season as a scholarship player.
“The hard work I’ve been putting in all year is starting to pay off, but this is just the beginning,” Powell said.
"The coaches provide a great transition here between the youth team and the first team and that definitely helps the younger players and it feels more natural when they get their opportunity."
How's this for great news to start the week! Our youngest ever player has committed to BRFC!

Jubilee ready to host Sydney FC's ACL campaign
Despite the Matildas recently moving a game away from the venue due to a poor pitch, Jubilee will still play host to Sydney FC's Asian Champions League campaign.
The Sky Blues kick start their foray into Asia on Wednesday night against Ulsan Hyundai and will do so at Jubilee.
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Jubilee surface has improved significantly since hosting the W-League grand final a month ago.
"We got news today that it was a lot better than what the women had to play on in the grand final," Brandon O’Neill said.
"If it’s a lot better than that, that’s good."
Beauchamp joins Wanderers coaching staff
Former Wanderer Michael Beauchamp is back with the club he was the first to captain after being named as the academy U20s assistant coach.
Beauchamp will link up with former teammate Dean Heffernan, who is head coach of the U20's side.
“I’m looking forward to the challenge, and sharing my experiences and on how to deal with certain situations,” Beauchamp said.
“I just really hope I can help them not only along their path of being a better footballer but also a better person.
“I hope that I can instil in them what I live by, that once you get to training and you’re on that pitch that’s it. You can’t think about anything else than doing the best for yourself and for your club, and I hope I can put that across as best as I can in the assistant role.
“I’ve played with Dean Heffernan for most of my career and having the opportunity to now assist him on the coaching side of things is brilliant."
Optus Sport determined to deliver with Women's World Cup coverage
With their 2018 World Cup coverage issues firmly in the rearview mirror, Optus Sport is out to impress with their comprehensive coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup.
Kicking off in France on June 7, every single match of the tournament will be shown live on Optus Sport with 40 of 52 matches exclusively shown in Australia via the broadcaster.
FFA confirm NCIP changes coming
The controversial National Club Identity Policy will be replaced, the FFA confirmed on Friday.
After a three month review of the policy, the FFA have decided to scrap the NCIP and replace it with a Diversity and Inclusion Policy that will be finalised shortly.
"It is important the new policy considers where and how to strike the appropriate balance between promoting openness, inclusivity and diversity on the one hand whilst providing clubs the opportunity to recognise their history and the communities that have contributed to their development on the other,” FFA Chairman Chris Nikou said.
Key points of the new policy will relate to:
- The importance of football embracing the wider community and of clubs, as the lifeblood and shopfront of the game, being accessible, embracing and truly representative of their geographical regions
- Recognition of the heritage of clubs and the significant contribution of particular communities within the broader community to the development of individual clubs and the game as a whole
- The state of maturity of the game and its clubs and the importance of clubs reflecting the face of modern Australia
- The imperative for football as a game and its clubs more specifically to meet community standards and expectations, commit to and enact values based on tolerance, openness, diversity and inclusion
- The need for appropriate measures to ensure commitment by all parties to upholding these shared standards and values
Mariners allow McGing to make European move
Jake McGing has been released by the Mariners to sign for Polish club Wisła Płock.
The 24-year-old defender has been with Central Coast since 2015 and couldn't turn down the chance to test himself in Europe.
“As a young footballer growing up, everyone wants to test themselves in Europe and when this opportunity arose I was very happy to take it," McGing said.
"The Mariners are my first professional team and I’ve been here for four years now, it’s a place I hold close to my heart and I want to thank everyone at the Mariners for how they’ve welcomed me since I arrived.
“I want to wish the boys the best of luck for the rest of the season. They are good enough to finish the season strong and hopefully a few results can go our way."
The Mariners will also lose right-back Matthew Millar at season's end after he agreed to join Newcastle Jets, while Jonathan Aspropotamitis has been linked with a move to Western United.
Congrats & good luck to Jake McGing who has earned a transfer to Polish outfit, Wisła Płock!
Jake McGing earns overseas transfer