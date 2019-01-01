A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Arnold puts the pressure on the Olyroos ahead of crucial qualifiers

Fornaroli signs for Perth Glory
Uruguayan striker Bruno Fornaroli has completed his move to A-League leaders Perth Glory - ending a difficult period that saw his axing at Melbourne City.
The 31-year has penned a two-year deal to join Tony Popovic's Western Australia revolution next season with Glory the current league leaders and close to claiming the Premiers' Plate.
Having mutually terminated his contract with City, Fornaroli won't be able to play until next season with his first taste of action set to be in a friendly against Manchester United in July.
Fowler recalled as Milicic names Matildas squad
Ante Milicic has brought 16-year-old attacker Mary Fowler back into the Matildas squad for a friendly clash with the USA on April 5.
The Matildas coach has in fact added five names that weren't in his Cup of Nations squad as he looks to give fringe players a chance to shine ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup.
Fowler's last brush with the national team saw her decline a call-up in late 2018 to focus on club opportunities with then-coach Alen Stajcic less than impressed with her decision.
Arnold turns up on the heat on Olyroos
Australia's under-23 team last appeared at an Olympics at 2008 in China, but coach Graham Arnold is determined to qualify the team for Tokyo 2020.
The Olyroos are about to embark on three crucial qualifiers against hosts Cambodia, Chinese Taipei and South Korea for the AFC Under 23 Championship, which will then decide if they make the next Olympics.
Arnold says playing in an Olympics is an important transition to becoming a senior international and it's important for some of the young Olyroos to make that step promptly.
"One stat to show how important this level of preparation, this level of international football is ... when you become an Olympian you have an 87 per cent chance to become a Socceroo," Arnold said.
"Some of these players, they need to come through and get into the Socceroos squad quickly. We've had retirements at Socceroos level. We've had injuries and we need more depth."
The Olyroos face Cambodia at midnight on Saturday, before taking on Chinese Taipei a day later and Tuesday's contest against South Korea,
Give referees a voice and the respect should follow
Confident. Decisive. Humorous.
Those aren't words you'd commonly associate with a referee but that's what springs to mind after being given rare insight into the life of an A-League referee.
In his last A-League match, Jarred Gillet was mic'd-up by Fox Sports as he officiated Brisbane Roar's clash with Western Sydney Wanderers.
Financial reasons behind Socceroos lack of action
Financial constraints are just one reason why the Socceroos haven't locked down a friendly match during the March international window.
After a busy nine months that has seen the green and gold compete at the World Cup and Asian Cup, Graham Arnold's side are now in a hibernation of sorts with their next game currently not locked in.
While the Socceroos squad can enjoy the break, Arnold has his hands full looking to ensure the Olyroos qualify for the AFC U23 Championship.
Spurs loanee praises A-League quality
After scoring his first A-League goal for Melbourne City against Sydney FC on Sunday, Tottenham loanee Shayon Harrison stressed just how impressed he's been with the quality of football.
The Spurs attacker arrived in Australia in February and has scored one goal across his five appearances to date.
Having played solely in England and mainly at youth level prior to joining City, Harrison has been impressed by the level of the A-League and admits people may not be aware of it.
Aloisi brothers linked to Reds job as Fowler nears Brisbane move
Both John and Ross Aloisi have reportedly been contacted about the soon to be vacant Adelaide United coaching position.
Marco Kurz and the Reds confirmed this week that they will part ways at season's end with The Courier Mail claiming Adelaide officials have reached out to the Aloisi brothers' representatives.
Both enjoyed playing stints in the region with Ross infamously captaining United before being sent off in 2006/07 A-League grand final.
John left Brisbane Roar in December last year after a tough run with Ross also following suit having been his brother's assistant.
The same report also states Robbie Fowler could be announced as Roar's new coach by early next week with the former Liverpool player a strong favourite to land the job.
Brillante not the only Aussie on Pohang's radar - report
South Korean club Pohang Steelers have been linked with a move for the Sydney FC midfielder but he's not the only Aussie they're interested in.
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Pohang are yet to make a formal offer for Brillante with Steven Ugarkovic and Luke Brattan also on their radar.
Both Brattan and Brillante are free agents at the end of the season with the K-League transfer window set to shut on March 28.
The Steelers were the home of Australian midfielder Connor Chapman, who has recently signed for new A-League outfit Western United.
Leeds United set to play new A-League team
Fledgling A-League franchise Western United is set to host a pre-season match against Premier League hopefuls Leeds United.
FTBL is reporting the two teams are in discussions with a deal close for the match to be pencilled in.
The top 15 off-contract A-League players
As the regular season draws to a close, both clubs and players start to contemplate what's next with off-season movement an inevitably.
In the A-League in particular where short contracts are the norm, player movement is a familiar sight and the months to come will be no different.
