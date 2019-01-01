A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Arnold puts the pressure on the Olyroos ahead of crucial qualifiers

Australia's under-23 team last appeared at an Olympics at 2008 in China, but coach Graham Arnold is determined to qualify the team for Tokyo 2020.

The Olyroos are about to embark on three crucial qualifiers against hosts Cambodia, Chinese Taipei and for the AFC Under 23 Championship, which will then decide if they make the next Olympics.

Arnold says playing in an Olympics is an important transition to becoming a senior international and it's important for some of the young Olyroos to make that step promptly.

"One stat to show how important this level of preparation, this level of international football is ... when you become an Olympian you have an 87 per cent chance to become a Socceroo," Arnold said.

"Some of these players, they need to come through and get into the Socceroos squad quickly. We've had retirements at Socceroos level. We've had injuries and we need more depth."

The Olyroos face Cambodia at midnight on Saturday, before taking on Chinese Taipei a day later and Tuesday's contest against South Korea,