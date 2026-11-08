How to watch Oldham Athletic vs Sheffield Wednesday with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

FA Cup - Game Week 1 8 Nov 2026 - 12:15 Boundary Park

Oldham Athletic host Sheffield Wednesday at Boundary Park in the FA Cup, with the League Two side looking to cause an upset against opponents from the division above.

Oldham arrive at this tie in mixed form under Micky Mellon. They beat Northampton Town 1-0 in their most recent League Two outing but have won just two of their last five across all competitions, with defeats to Crawley Town and Walsall in that stretch.

Sheffield Wednesday, managed by Dave Challinor, have also been inconsistent. The Owls have drawn their last two League One matches, against Blackpool and Cambridge United, and arrive without a win in three after back-to-back 2-0 losses to Doncaster Rovers and Notts County earlier in October.

The FA Cup gives both clubs a chance to reset. For Oldham, a home draw against a League One side represents a genuine opportunity to progress. For Wednesday, cup success could provide the confidence boost their league form has lacked.

Boundary Park will be the backdrop for what promises to be a competitive lower-league cup tie. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

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