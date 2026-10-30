Lisandro Martinez exit looms? Barcelona eye shock move for Man Utd defender after Jason Wilcox spat

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Lisandro Martinez could be heading for a surprise Manchester United departure as Barcelona monitor the defender's increasingly fragile situation at Old Trafford. The Argentina international recently sparked controversy by publicly questioning the club's recruitment strategy and the performance of technical director Jason Wilcox.

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The Old Trafford fallout

The 28-year-old's future in Manchester is in serious doubt following a breakdown in relations with the board. Martinez has reportedly decided against extending his stay, with contract talks stalled since his 2022 World Cup triumph amid frustrations over his wages compared to the squad's top earners.

His current deal expires this summer. While United hold a 12-month extension clause, the defender opposes triggering it, and the club remain hesitant to force the issue. According to Mundo Deportivo, this contractual impasse has alerted Barcelona, who have shortlisted the former Ajax man as a highly attainable defensive reinforcement alongside Inter's Alessandro Bastoni and Real Betis centre-back Natan.

Dressing room tensions rise

The unrest stems from a recent Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, which prompted the Argentine to publicly challenge United's lack of squad depth. Although several team-mates reportedly share his underlying concerns about the club's overall direction, the explosive nature of his outburst caused significant friction behind closed doors.

The timing of the complaints caught the dressing room off guard, leading to a private confrontation with at least one colleague. Despite this internal drama, Martinez's impending availability makes him a prime target for La Liga sides. Spain has emerged as his preferred destination, with Atletico Madrid, as per AS, also heavily linked following their victory over the Red Devils.

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Demands for investment

The controversy ignited when Martinez delivered a blunt assessment of United's transfer business following their bruising loss in the Spanish capital. The centre-back demanded a stronger squad to compete at the highest level, pointing a finger directly at the recruitment team.

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"We have to bring in more players to compete," Martinez stated. "I expect more [investment]. 100 per cent. I expect more from our technical director. I have to be honest, as players we have to do more, but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night."

According to reports, these comments were not a premeditated attempt to force a transfer, but rather a reflection of deep-rooted frustrations. The defender later issued an apology for the outburst.

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Manager seeks to move on

United boss Michael Carrick has since attempted to defuse the situation, insisting the squad remains completely unified. The manager confirmed the matter was handled internally and stressed that the team is focused on moving forward.

"Licha has come out and acknowledged the situation and, as a group, we have moved on," Carrick explained. "There's no drama for us as a group. We feel that has been dealt with."

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Despite Carrick's reassurances, January represents United's final realistic opportunity to command a transfer fee. Unless the club unexpectedly triggers his extension clause, they risk losing the 115-appearance defender on a free transfer next summer.