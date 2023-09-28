No Lionel Messi for Inter Miami! Argentine misses U.S. Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo due to injury

Lionel Messi didn't even make the teamsheet as Inter Miami fell in the U.S. Open cup Wednesday evening.

Messi doesn't make teamsheet

Sidelined due to injury

Miami lose 2-1 without him

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi picked up an injury on September 20 in a match against Toronto FC and was removed after 37 minutes. He has yet to play competitive minutes since. The Herons were without their star player Wednesday evening and they suffered as a result, falling to the Houston Dynamo 2-1 in regular time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami have won two of their four matches they have played without Messi since his arrival in July, but it went from bad to worse Wednesday as they were without Jordi Alba as well.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI AND MIAMI? The Herons are back in action Saturday as they host NYCFC in an Eastern Conference clash.

