WATCH: Lionel Messi's bodyguard intercepts pitch invader - before leading him over to Inter Miami star for a selfie

Lionel Messi's bodyguard displayed a unique side of himself after allowing a pitch invader to interact with the Inter Miami star.

Messi and Miami lose 1-0

Out of playoff contention

Bodyguard helps fan get selfie with Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? Ever since Messi's arrival in Major League Soccer in July, he has been in the spotlight, and so has his personal bodyguard. Reportedly handpicked by David Beckham himself, the security professional, Yassine Chueko, is a former navy seal.

The Argentine icon came on in the second half against FC Cincinnati, taking up the armband from Sergio Busquets, but his team fell 1-0. Following the game, a youngster eluded stewards and approached Messi, but Chueko was alert as always, halting him in his tracks. However, rather than returning him to stadium security, the ex-navy seal personally took the intruder to Messi and stood by while the young man had his few seconds of glory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As the regular season comes to a close, Messi has been nominated for two Major League Soccer Awards. Despite joining the club less than three months ago, Messi has been nominated for both the Most Valuable Player of the Year and the Newcomer of the Year categories. Despite appearing only four matches in the league since joining Inter Miami, the captain has been nominated.

WHAT NEXT? Messi will now travel with the Argentina squad as they take on Paraguay and Peru in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.