Kylian Mbappe could have 'same impact as Cristiano Ronaldo' at Man Utd & turn Erik ten Hag's side into title favourites, claims Dwight Yorke

Dwight Yorke insists Manchester United must try to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, as he could emulate Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

Yorke urges United to sign Mbappe

Wants out of PSG

Real Madrid favourites to secure his signature

WHAT HAPPENED? Yorke insists United must get involved in the bidding for Mbappe as he would "transform" the club and make them not just favourites for the Premier League title, but also return them to their status as the biggest club in world football. Mbappe wants out of PSG and is expected to run down his contract before joining Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer, with the Frenchman set to reject the chance to move to Al-Hilal in a world-record €300m (£257m/$334m) deal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Yorke told OLBG: "Man United signing Kylian Mbappe would be great for the Premier League because there would be a rivalry between both Manchester clubs and their superstars. It would probably take Man United back to the number one team on and off the pitch as well. Man United have not been the number-one team on the pitch for years now, but signing Mbappe elevates us to that status. You see what Lionel Messi has done at Inter Miami, I think that's what Mbappe would do to Man United if he ends up at Old Trafford. It would set the club apart from the others. The Premier League is already the number one league in the world, it just goes up another notch if Mbappe comes.

"If Mbappe signs for Man United, it might make us favourites for the title. The lift it would give players would make a difference. I've played in teams where there are class players in certain positions that give you that extra 20% lift. The Man United players would get a buzz, Manchester as a city would be buzzing, the fans will be buzzing, and it would elevate the players and club to another level. I'll say for now that signing Mbappe makes Man United at least second-favourites for the Premier League title. Mbappe would have the same impact on Manchester as Cristiano Ronaldo did when he signed for Man United in 2021. Mbappe is the most exciting footballer in the world as we speak, obviously, Lionel Messi and Ronaldo both still have the massive following but Mbappe is on his way to being up there with them. I certainly would be extremely excited as a player and fan if he signs.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It feels extremely unlikely that United will be able to secure Mbappe given their current budget restrictions, although there is some hope, with the Ligue 1 champions apparently willing to loan him out and receive a loan fee this summer. Chelsea and even Tottenham have been linked with an interest in taking him on a short-term deal, along with the Red Devils.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe's future is unlikely to be resolved soon but United may be keeping a close eye on developments.