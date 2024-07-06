How to watch today's St Kilda vs Sydney AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between St Kilda and Sydney Swans- team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

St Kilda Saints (5-10) face another stern assignment when hosting the high-flying Sydney Swans (13-2) at Marvel Stadium in Sunday's AFL action.

The Swans were finally defeated after 10 straight wins last Saturday as Fremantle edged them by a point in an SCG thriller.

The Dockers led by as much as 32 points during the second term after Sydney got off to yet another slow start, but the Swans gradually wore them down and levelled the scores in the final term. In the end, it came down to an after-the-siren shot from Logan McDonald which fell short, giving Freo a remarkable win.

But that was Sydney's first defeat since Round 3. It could be the loss the club needed to kickstart the back end of the season and properly fire up for finals, starting by thrashing St Kilda this weekend.

The Saints also fell by a narrow margin last Sunday, beaten by Port Adelaide by two points at Marvel, as last year’s finalist remains in the bottom four after their 10th loss this year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St Kilda vs Sydney Swans in the AFL, plus plenty more.

St Kilda vs Sydney date and start time

Date Sunday, July 7, 2024 Start time 3:20pm AEST/ 2:50pm ACST/ 1:20pm AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch St Kilda vs Sydney on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the St Kilda vs Sydney Swans AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is St Kilda vs Sydney game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch on Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC, AFL Nation and Triple M will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

St Kilda Saints team news

St Kilda have suffered another blow to their scoring firepower with a season-ending knee injury to spearhead Max King. Youngster Mattaes Phillipou is being considered as a possible replacement. Fellow key forward Anthony Caminiti and Paddy Dow were the other casualty from the loss to the Power with ankle injuries and will miss this week.

Defender Dougal Howard returns from a hamstring issue. Midfielder Sebastian Ross is managed in this game.

Sydney Swans team news

Sydney defender Harry Cunningham will miss at least fortnight with a hamstring issue picked up in the loss to Freo, but Callum Mills is a week closer to a return and should be back, possibly in the VFL, in round 18 along with Luke Parker (suspended). Sam Reid returned in the VFL last week for his first game since March and will look to get more game time under his belt in the coming weeks. Angus Sheldrick has recovered well from an ankle issue and could return this weekend.

St Kilda vs Sydney Team List

St Kilda Position Sydney Swans [26] Josh Battle, [20] Dougal Howard, [44] Callum Wilkie FB [24] Dane Rampe, [30] Tom McCartin, [43] Lewis Melican [35] Jack Sinclair, [7] Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, [29] Jimmy Webster HB [13] Oliver Florent, [44] Jake Lloyd, [22] Nick Blakey [8] Bradley Hill, [2] Marcus Windhager, [32] Mason Wood C [21] Errol Gulden, [1] Chad Warner, [27] Justin McInerney [13] Ryan Byrnes, [25] Mattaes Phillipou, [10] Mitch Owens HF [17] James Jordon, [6] Logan McDonald, [3] Taylor Adams [1] Jack Higgins, [28] Tim Membrey, [43] Cooper Sharman FF [11] Tom Papley, [36] Joel Amartey, [9] Will Hayward [19] Rowan Marshall, [9] Jack Steele, [23] Liam Henry FOL [4] Brodie Grundy, [5] Isaac Heeney, [8] James Rowbottom [11] Hunter Clark, [16] Dan Butler, [22] Darcy Wilson, [27] Arie Schoenmaker, [33] Ben Paton IC [16] Braeden Campbell, [42] Robbie Fox, [15] Sam Wicks, [2] Hayden McLean, [34] Matt Roberts [3] Zak Jones, [38] Tom Campbell, [40] Max Hall EMG [33] Caiden Cleary, [46] Lachlan McAndrew, [10] Aaron Francis

St Kilda vs Sydney Recent Form

St Kilda Saints: LWWLL

Round Match R16 St Kilda 60-62 Port Adelaide R14 Brisbane 126-106 St Kilda R13 St Kilda 51-48 Gold Coast R12 West Coast 68-82 St Kilda R11 Melbourne 100-62 St Kilda

Sydney Swans: WWWWL

Round Match R16 Sydney 98-99 Fremantle R15 GWS 75-102 Sydney R14 Adelaide 67-109 Sydney R13 Sydney 112-82 Geelong R11 Western Bulldogs 88-102 Sydney

Head-to-Head Record

Year & Round Match 2023 Round 13 Sydney 66-80 St Kilda 2022 Round 23 St Kilda 74-88 Sydney 2022 Round 15 Sydney 83-32 St Kilda 2021 Round 21 St Kilda 93-64 Sydney 2021 Round 12 Sydney 92-83 St Kilda

More AFL news and coverage