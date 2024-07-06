How to watch today's St Kilda vs Sydney AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

St Kilda Saints (5-10) face another stern assignment when hosting the high-flying Sydney Swans (13-2) at Marvel Stadium in Sunday's AFL action.
The Swans were finally defeated after 10 straight wins last Saturday as Fremantle edged them by a point in an SCG thriller.
The Dockers led by as much as 32 points during the second term after Sydney got off to yet another slow start, but the Swans gradually wore them down and levelled the scores in the final term. In the end, it came down to an after-the-siren shot from Logan McDonald which fell short, giving Freo a remarkable win.
But that was Sydney's first defeat since Round 3. It could be the loss the club needed to kickstart the back end of the season and properly fire up for finals, starting by thrashing St Kilda this weekend.
The Saints also fell by a narrow margin last Sunday, beaten by Port Adelaide by two points at Marvel, as last year’s finalist remains in the bottom four after their 10th loss this year.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St Kilda vs Sydney Swans in the AFL, plus plenty more.
St Kilda vs Sydney date and start time
|Date
|Sunday, July 7, 2024
|Start time
|3:20pm AEST/ 2:50pm ACST/ 1:20pm AWST
|Venue
|Marvel Stadium
|Location
|Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
How to watch St Kilda vs Sydney on TV & stream live online
There are several options to watch the St Kilda vs Sydney Swans AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.
The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.
All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).
What channel is St Kilda vs Sydney game on?
The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch on Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC, AFL Nation and Triple M will provide the radio coverage.
Streaming the game with a VPN
- Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
- How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match
You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.
If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.
Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:
- Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
- Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
- Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
St Kilda Saints team news
St Kilda have suffered another blow to their scoring firepower with a season-ending knee injury to spearhead Max King. Youngster Mattaes Phillipou is being considered as a possible replacement. Fellow key forward Anthony Caminiti and Paddy Dow were the other casualty from the loss to the Power with ankle injuries and will miss this week.
Defender Dougal Howard returns from a hamstring issue. Midfielder Sebastian Ross is managed in this game.
Sydney Swans team news
Sydney defender Harry Cunningham will miss at least fortnight with a hamstring issue picked up in the loss to Freo, but Callum Mills is a week closer to a return and should be back, possibly in the VFL, in round 18 along with Luke Parker (suspended). Sam Reid returned in the VFL last week for his first game since March and will look to get more game time under his belt in the coming weeks. Angus Sheldrick has recovered well from an ankle issue and could return this weekend.
St Kilda vs Sydney Team List
|St Kilda
|Position
|Sydney Swans
|[26] Josh Battle, [20] Dougal Howard, [44] Callum Wilkie
|FB
|[24] Dane Rampe, [30] Tom McCartin, [43] Lewis Melican
|[35] Jack Sinclair, [7] Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, [29] Jimmy Webster
|HB
|[13] Oliver Florent, [44] Jake Lloyd, [22] Nick Blakey
|[8] Bradley Hill, [2] Marcus Windhager, [32] Mason Wood
|C
|[21] Errol Gulden, [1] Chad Warner, [27] Justin McInerney
|[13] Ryan Byrnes, [25] Mattaes Phillipou, [10] Mitch Owens
|HF
|[17] James Jordon, [6] Logan McDonald, [3] Taylor Adams
|[1] Jack Higgins, [28] Tim Membrey, [43] Cooper Sharman
|FF
|[11] Tom Papley, [36] Joel Amartey, [9] Will Hayward
|[19] Rowan Marshall, [9] Jack Steele, [23] Liam Henry
|FOL
|[4] Brodie Grundy, [5] Isaac Heeney, [8] James Rowbottom
|[11] Hunter Clark, [16] Dan Butler, [22] Darcy Wilson, [27] Arie Schoenmaker, [33] Ben Paton
|IC
|[16] Braeden Campbell, [42] Robbie Fox, [15] Sam Wicks, [2] Hayden McLean, [34] Matt Roberts
|[3] Zak Jones, [38] Tom Campbell, [40] Max Hall
|EMG
|[33] Caiden Cleary, [46] Lachlan McAndrew, [10] Aaron Francis
St Kilda vs Sydney Recent Form
St Kilda Saints: LWWLL
|Round
|Match
|R16
|St Kilda 60-62 Port Adelaide
|R14
|Brisbane 126-106 St Kilda
|R13
|St Kilda 51-48 Gold Coast
|R12
|West Coast 68-82 St Kilda
|R11
|Melbourne 100-62 St Kilda
Sydney Swans: WWWWL
|Round
|Match
|R16
|Sydney 98-99 Fremantle
|R15
|GWS 75-102 Sydney
|R14
|Adelaide 67-109 Sydney
|R13
|Sydney 112-82 Geelong
|R11
|Western Bulldogs 88-102 Sydney
Head-to-Head Record
|Year & Round
|Match
|2023 Round 13
|Sydney 66-80 St Kilda
|2022 Round 23
|St Kilda 74-88 Sydney
|2022 Round 15
|Sydney 83-32 St Kilda
|2021 Round 21
|St Kilda 93-64 Sydney
|2021 Round 12
|Sydney 92-83 St Kilda