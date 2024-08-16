This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Geelong Cats AFL 2024Getty Images
Watch St Kilda vs Geelong on Kayo Sports
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's St Kilda vs Geelong Cats AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s St Kilda vs Geelong Cats AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

St Kilda (9-12) and Geelong (14-7) will lock horns on Saturday night at Marvel Stadium in AFL round 23.

St Kilda appears set to conclude a noisy season on a positive note, having secured four victories in their last six matches. The club's performance has been a mixed bag, oscillating between commanding wins and significant defeats. Although the Saints are already out of the finals race, they have an opportunity to make a statement for the upcoming season by breaking a dismal streak against Geelong, where they have managed only three wins in their last 17 encounters. A victory in this match could provide a much-needed boost in confidence as they look to build momentum heading into the off-season.

Geelong have successfully turned their season around after a mid-season slump, now enjoying six wins in their last seven matches, which has put their double chance back in their own hands. Although the Cats are heading to unfamiliar territory with their first visit to this venue this season, they remain optimistic about securing a top-four finish, especially with matches against St Kilda and West Coast still on the horizon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St Kilda vs Geelong Cats in the AFL, plus plenty more.

St Kilda vs Geelong Cats date and start time

DateSaturday, August 17, 2024
Start time7:30 pm AEST/7:00 pm ACST/5:30 pm AWST
VenueMarvel Stadium
LocationDocklands, Australia

How to watch St Kilda vs Geelong Cats on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the St Kilda vs Geelong Cats AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is St Kilda vs Geelong Cats game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

St Kilda vs Geelong Cats team news & lineups

Mattaes Phillipou missed the Saints' recent clash against the Tigers, but he is set to return and be available for selection this week. Meanwhile, Marcus Windhager could also be in the mix if he successfully passes a late-week fitness test on his hamstring.

Geelong midfielder Tanner Bruhn will be sidelined for the upcoming match against St Kilda as he undergoes concussion protocols following a recent injury. The young talent will be sorely missed as the Cats look to maintain their momentum in the league.

PositionSt KildaGeelong Cats
FBJosh Battle, Dougal Howard, Callum WilkieLawson Humphries, Jack Henry, Jake Kolodjashnij
HBNasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Jack Sinclair, Liam StockerMax Holmes, Mark Blicavs, Zach Guthrie
CBradley Hill, Zak Jones, Ryan ByrnesShaun Mannagh, Tom Atkins, Oliver Dempsey
HFMason Wood, Jack Higgins, Mitch OwensTyson Stengle, Brad Close, Gryan Miers
FFAnthony Caminiti, Tim Membrey, Cooper SharmanShannon Neale, Jeremy Cameron, Oliver Henry
FOLRowan Marshall, Jack Steele, Hunter ClarkRhys Stanley, Patrick Dangerfield, Tom Stewart
ICPaddy Dow, Dan Butler, Darcy Wilson, Jimmy Webster, Hugo GarciaMitch Knevitt, Jack Bowes, Gary Rohan, Oisin Mullin, Mitch Duncan
EMGBen Paton, Tom Campbell, Angus McLennanJed Bews, Zach Tuohy, Mitch Hardie

St Kilda vs Geelong Form

St Kilda: LWWLW

RoundMatch
R22Richmond 51-99 St Kilda
R21St Kilda 39-124 Brisbane
R20St Kilda 108-55 Essendon
R19St Kilda 113-41 West Coast
R18Adelaide 71-39 St Kilda

Geelong: WLWWW

RoundMatch
R22Fremantle 62-73 Geelong
R21Geelong 90-85 Adelaide
R20North Melbourne 66-106 Geelong
R19Geelong 48-95 Western Bulldogs
R18Collingwood 71-91 Geelong

St Kilda vs Geelong H2H Results

YearMatch
2024Cats 76-68 Saints
2023Saints 88-55 Cats
2022Cats 110-65 Saints
2022Saints 90-80 Cats
2021Cats 85-71 Saints

