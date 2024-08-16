How to watch today's St Kilda vs Geelong Cats AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s St Kilda vs Geelong Cats AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

St Kilda (9-12) and Geelong (14-7) will lock horns on Saturday night at Marvel Stadium in AFL round 23.

St Kilda appears set to conclude a noisy season on a positive note, having secured four victories in their last six matches. The club's performance has been a mixed bag, oscillating between commanding wins and significant defeats. Although the Saints are already out of the finals race, they have an opportunity to make a statement for the upcoming season by breaking a dismal streak against Geelong, where they have managed only three wins in their last 17 encounters. A victory in this match could provide a much-needed boost in confidence as they look to build momentum heading into the off-season.

Geelong have successfully turned their season around after a mid-season slump, now enjoying six wins in their last seven matches, which has put their double chance back in their own hands. Although the Cats are heading to unfamiliar territory with their first visit to this venue this season, they remain optimistic about securing a top-four finish, especially with matches against St Kilda and West Coast still on the horizon.

St Kilda vs Geelong Cats date and start time

Date Saturday, August 17, 2024 Start time 7:30 pm AEST/7:00 pm ACST/5:30 pm AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Australia

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

St Kilda vs Geelong Cats team news & lineups

Mattaes Phillipou missed the Saints' recent clash against the Tigers, but he is set to return and be available for selection this week. Meanwhile, Marcus Windhager could also be in the mix if he successfully passes a late-week fitness test on his hamstring.

Geelong midfielder Tanner Bruhn will be sidelined for the upcoming match against St Kilda as he undergoes concussion protocols following a recent injury. The young talent will be sorely missed as the Cats look to maintain their momentum in the league.

Position St Kilda Geelong Cats FB Josh Battle, Dougal Howard, Callum Wilkie Lawson Humphries, Jack Henry, Jake Kolodjashnij HB Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Jack Sinclair, Liam Stocker Max Holmes, Mark Blicavs, Zach Guthrie C Bradley Hill, Zak Jones, Ryan Byrnes Shaun Mannagh, Tom Atkins, Oliver Dempsey HF Mason Wood, Jack Higgins, Mitch Owens Tyson Stengle, Brad Close, Gryan Miers FF Anthony Caminiti, Tim Membrey, Cooper Sharman Shannon Neale, Jeremy Cameron, Oliver Henry FOL Rowan Marshall, Jack Steele, Hunter Clark Rhys Stanley, Patrick Dangerfield, Tom Stewart IC Paddy Dow, Dan Butler, Darcy Wilson, Jimmy Webster, Hugo Garcia Mitch Knevitt, Jack Bowes, Gary Rohan, Oisin Mullin, Mitch Duncan EMG Ben Paton, Tom Campbell, Angus McLennan Jed Bews, Zach Tuohy, Mitch Hardie

St Kilda vs Geelong Form

St Kilda: LWWLW

Round Match R22 Richmond 51-99 St Kilda R21 St Kilda 39-124 Brisbane R20 St Kilda 108-55 Essendon R19 St Kilda 113-41 West Coast R18 Adelaide 71-39 St Kilda

Geelong: WLWWW

Round Match R22 Fremantle 62-73 Geelong R21 Geelong 90-85 Adelaide R20 North Melbourne 66-106 Geelong R19 Geelong 48-95 Western Bulldogs R18 Collingwood 71-91 Geelong

St Kilda vs Geelong H2H Results

Year Match 2024 Cats 76-68 Saints 2023 Saints 88-55 Cats 2022 Cats 110-65 Saints 2022 Saints 90-80 Cats 2021 Cats 85-71 Saints

