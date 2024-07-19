How to watch today's St Kilda vs West Coast Eagles AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between St Kilda and West Coast- team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

St Kilda Saints (6-11) will be aiming to return to the winner's circle when they welcome West Coast Eagles (3-14) to Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints put in one of their most dismal displays of the season in wet conditions against Adelaide last time out. In fact, they only managed to score 39 points in a 32-point defeat.

They have a chance to put their wrongs right against the tumultuous Eagles. Elsewhere, West Coast showed some bright signs with Jarrad Schofield in command for the first time after Adam Simpson's exit.

They scored above 90 points for just the fifth time this season and it came against the in-form Brisbane Lions. However, it wasn't enough to secure the four points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St Kilda vs West Coast Eagles in the AFL, plus plenty more.

St Kilda vs West Coast Eagles date and start time

Date Saturday, July 20, 2024 Start time 1 :45 pm AEST/ 1:15 pm ACST/ 11:45 am AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch St Kilda vs West Coast Eagles on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the St Kilda vs West Coast Eagles AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is St Kilda vs Port Adelaide game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 or 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch on Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. ABC, AFL Nation and Greek Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

St Kilda Saints team news

Mattaes Phillipou is set to miss several weeks for the Saints after sustaining a hip injury against Adelaide. Max Hall will also miss the game with a back issue.

Anthony Caminiti and Paddy Dow fitness will have to prove their fitness if they are right to go against the Eagles.

Position Players Rucks Marshall, Campbell, Heath Defenders Windhager, Wanganeen-Milera, Stocker, Hastie, Sinclair, Paton, Garcia, McLennan, O'Connell, Howard, Cordy, Battle, Schoenmaker, Van Es, Wilkie, O'Connell Midfielders Jones, Crouch, Ross, Hill, Steele, Clark, Byrnes, Wilson, Henry, Wood, Bonner, Hotton Forwards Owens, King, Howard, Keeler, Hayes, Battle, Membrey, Allison, Sharman, Caminiti, Higgins, Collard, Butler, Keeler, Hayes, Philipou, Allison, Membrey, Sharman, Caminiti

West Coast Eagles team news

Jeremy McGovern is expected to miss the encounter due to a rib and lung injury, while Tyler Brockman is also out with an ankle issue. Liam Duggan has entered concussion protocol and will undoubtedly miss the game against the Saints. Jack Petrucelle will put his hamstring to the test later this week.

Position Players Rucks Flynn, Barnett, B. Williams, Hall, Livingstone Defenders J. McGovern, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Jamieson, Edwards, Hunt, Witherden, B. Hough, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Jones, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Baker, Burgiel Midfielders Gaff, Sheed, Yeo, Ginbey, Hewett, Reid, Kelly, Duggan, Edwards, Chesser, Johnston, Trew, Hall, Rawlinson, Livingstone, Culley Forwards Waterman, Allen, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Maric, Edwards, Ryan, Waterman, Brockman, Long, Petruccelle, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Dewar, Maric

St Kilda vs West Coast Form

St Kilda: WLLWL

Round Match R18 Adelaide 71-39 St Kilda R17 St Kilda 84-82 Sydney R16 St Kilda 60-62 Port Adelaide R14 Brisbane 126-106 St Kilda R13 St Kilda 51-48 Gold Coast

West Coast: LLLLL

Round Match R18 West Coast 93-106 Brisbane R17 Melbourne 112-58 West Coast R16 West Coast 33-94 Melbourne R15 Essendon 122-92 West Coast R14 West Coast 65-74 North Melbourne

St Kilda vs West Coast Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Eagles 68-82 Saints 2023 Eagles 77-85 Saints 2022 Eagles 62-90 Saints 2021 Eagles 94-86 Saints 2021 Saints 102-82 Eagles

