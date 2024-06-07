How to watch today's St Kilda Saints vs Gold Coast Suns AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between St Kilda and Collingwood- team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

Marvel Stadium is the venue for Saturday's Round 13 AFL game between St Kilda Saints (4-8, 15th on the AFL ladder) and Gold Coast Suns (7-5, 8th on the AFL ladder).

The Saints looked doomed for another disappointing defeat against the Eagles, behind at halftime. However, Marcus Windhager's decision to tag young gun Harley Reid in the second half proved decisive, as they overcame a 14-point deficit to win by the same score.

Ross Lyon's side will fancy their chances of coming out on top against the Suns, as they have a 6-1 record at Marvel Stadium. The most recent was a 53-point blowout last season.

Gold Coast, meanwhile, slumped Essendon to their third defeat of the season in controversial fashion. Touk Miller was rewarded with a doubtful free kick and a surprise 50m penalty to put the game to bed in the final minutes after a contentious deliberate out-of-bounds call.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St Kilda vs Gold Coast Suns in the AFL, plus plenty more.

St Kilda vs Gold Coast Suns date and start time

Date Saturday, June 8, 2024 Start time 7:30 pm AEDT/ 7:00 pm ACST/ 5:30 pm AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch St Kilda vs Gold Coast Suns on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the St Kilda vs Gold Coast Suns AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is St Kilda vs Gold Coast Suns game on?

The game will be available to watch on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, and Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC, AFL Nation and Greek Nation will provide the radio coverage.

St Kilda vs Gold Coast Suns team news

St Kilda Saints team news

St Kilda spearhead Max King has escaped significant damage to his jarred knee after being hooked off last week, and could face the Suns this week. Liam Stocker will miss at least the next fortnight after missing the game in Perth due to an abdominal issue. Isaac Keeler also picked up a knee injury on the weekend.

Position Players Rucks Marshall, Campbell, Heath Defenders Windhager, Wanganeen-Milera, Stocker, Hastie, Sinclair, Paton, Garcia, McLennan, O'Connell, Howard, Cordy, Battle, Schoenmaker, Van Es, Wilkie, O'Connell Midfielders Jones, Crouch, Ross, Hill, Steele, Clark, Byrnes, Wilson, Henry, Wood, Bonner, Hotton Forwards Owens, King, Howard, Keeler, Hayes, Battle, Membrey, Allison, Sharman, Caminiti, Higgins, Collard, Butler, Keeler, Hayes, Philipou, Allison, Membrey, Sharman, Caminiti

Gold Coast Suns

The Suns had hoped Jarrod Witts (hamstring) would be available to play St Kilda on Saturday night, but the co-captain now appears doubtful. Lloyd Johnston was absent from the club on Tuesday, still down with sickness.

Position Players Rucks Read, Witts, Rogers, Moyle Defenders Ballard, Brock, Graham, Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar Midfielders Flanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea Forwards Ballard, Lukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7/15/23 Gold Coast Suns 77-51 St Kilda Saints AFL 4/8/23 St Kilda Saints 113-60 Gold Coast Suns AFL 4/16/22 St Kilda Saints 87-61 Gold Coast Suns AFL 5/8/21 Gold Coast Suns 54-63 St Kilda Saints AFL 8/6/20 Gold Coast Suns 74-78 St Kilda Saints AFL

