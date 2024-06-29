How to watch today's St Kilda vs Port Adelaide AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between St Kilda and Port Adelaide- team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

Marvel Stadium will host Sunday’s Round 16 AFL match between St Kilda Saints (5-9) and Port Adelaide Power (8-6).

Port Adelaide has lost their past three matches by an average 46 points. It couldn't have gotten any worse for the Power, who were hammered at home against the Lions, and while they surprisingly sit in the top eight, there's a feeling they're not meant to be there.

St Kilda, meanwhile, delivered their highest score for the year in their match before a bye, but they still fell short against the resurgent Brisbane, falling further away from the top eight. The Saints will need to strike the right balance between defense and attack if they are to make a late push for the finals, but they should fancy their chances against a Power team now under pressure.

St Kilda vs Port Adelaide date and start time

Date Sunday, June 30, 2024 Start time 1 :10 pm AEST/ 12:40 pm ACST/ 11:10 am AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch St Kilda vs Port Adelaide on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the St Kilda vs Port Adelaide AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is St Kilda vs Port Adelaide game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 or 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch on Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC, AFL Nation and Greek Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

St Kilda Saints team news

St Kilda will be bolstered by the availability of Liam Stocker ahead of Sunday's clash against Port Adelaide, but Paddy Dow (ankle) and Jimmy Webster (calf) will need to prove their fitness later in the week. Dougal Howard (hamstring) will be out for at least a week, while Brad Crouch's knee is being examined further.

Position Players Rucks Marshall, Campbell, Heath Defenders Windhager, Wanganeen-Milera, Stocker, Hastie, Sinclair, Paton, Garcia, McLennan, O'Connell, Howard, Cordy, Battle, Schoenmaker, Van Es, Wilkie, O'Connell Midfielders Jones, Crouch, Ross, Hill, Steele, Clark, Byrnes, Wilson, Henry, Wood, Bonner, Hotton Forwards Owens, King, Howard, Keeler, Hayes, Battle, Membrey, Allison, Sharman, Caminiti, Higgins, Collard, Butler, Keeler, Hayes, Philipou, Allison, Membrey, Sharman, Caminiti

Port Adelaide Power team news

Jase Burgoyne has been added to Port Adelaide's lengthening injury, and he's set to be out for a couple of weeks. Ivan Soldo (knee) is dealing with knee soreness caused by scar tissue irritation, while Ryan Burton (foot) will return to training this week. Willie Rioli (calf) will be tested later in the week.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match 26/04/24 Port Adelaide Power 82-72 St Kilda Saints 28/04/23 St Kilda Saints 76-83 Port Adelaide Power 30/04/22 St Kilda Saints 42-43 Port Adelaide Power 17/07/21 St Kilda Saints 61-74 Port Adelaide Power 25/04/21 Port Adelaide Power 93-39 St Kilda Saints

