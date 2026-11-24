Kevin De Bruyne returns to the Etihad Stadium with Napoli insisting his familiarity with Enzo Maresca gives the Italian side a clear plan to challenge Manchester City. Ahead of Tuesday's Champions League tie, the Belgian midfielder outlined how Napoli intend to bypass City's structure and make life difficult for his former club.
De Bruyne leans on inside knowledge of Maresca
Kevin De Bruyne returns to the Etihad Stadium for a second time as a Napoli player on Tuesday, insisting his familiarity with Enzo Maresca and Manchester City leaves his side well prepared for their Champions League clash. Having spent a decade in Manchester, the midfielder believes Napoli can test a City side that sits seventh in the league-phase table on nine points.
"We're playing against a team I know well and we'll need to be solid and brave tomorrow," De Bruyne said. "I know what sort of game we should expect. I know Enzo Maresca and I know how he likes to play the game. It's going to be a tough match but we can give them a game."
Napoli's passing blueprint to unlock City
With Napoli sitting 27th on three points after defeats to Arsenal, Villarreal and Porto, De Bruyne revealed the specific patterns Massimiliano Allegri's team have drilled in training to break through Manchester City's setup. Alongside carrying the ball forward, Napoli plan to exploit passing lanes and direct balls in behind.
"I like running with the ball and hopefully we can do that tomorrow but we've also worked on other ways of finding passing lines and playing over the top of them," De Bruyne explained. "We're playing against a team I know well. I know the kind of match we're going to face. I know Enzo Maresca and I'm familiar with his approach to the game. It'll be a tough match, but we will give it our best shot."
Contrasting form and injury lists at the Etihad
De Bruyne is expected to operate behind Rasmus Hojlund as Napoli contend with a long list of absentees, including injured regulars Stanislav Lobotka, Alessandro Buongiorno, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Alex Meret, plus suspended defender Rafa Marin. David Neres returns to the squad after missing matches since 13 October, while Napoli ended a three-game winless run by beating Torino 1-0 on Saturday.
Manchester City enter Tuesday's fixture after four Premier League games without a win, drawing 1-1 with Fulham following defeats to Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest, though Maresca's side have won seven of 10 home games this season and beat Napoli 2-0 at the Etihad in September 2025.
High stakes in the league-phase race
Napoli have lost five of their last seven away matches across all competitions and have fallen in their last three meetings with Manchester City, raising the pressure on De Bruyne's tactical execution in Manchester.
Victory on Tuesday would lift Napoli closer to the play-off places ahead of their next European outing against Bruges, while City aim to tighten their grip on an automatic top-eight round-of-16 spot.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.