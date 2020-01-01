Keane predicts 'great things' for rising England star Grealish

The Aston Villa star has been tipped to reach the very highest level if he continues on his current trajectory

Roy Keane has heaped praise on Jack Grealish after 's win over the , while claiming that the midfielder is on the path to "great things".

Grealish was handed the second start of his international career in a friendly against Stephen Kenny's side at Wembley on Thursday night.

Harry Maguire gave the hosts the lead 18 minutes into the contest, powering home a header after rising highest to meet a beautifully flighted Harry Winks cross.

Grealish was the architect of England's second goal as he played Jadon Sancho into the box with a perfectly weighted pass right on the half-hour mark, before the winger cut onto his right foot and fired into the far corner of the net.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin rounded off a 3-0 victory for Gareth Southgate's men from the penalty spot early in the second half, with Grealish ultimately earning the man of the match award after successfully transferring his form at club level to the international stage once again.

The 25-year-old has helped rise to sixth in the early Premier League standings, and has now made a strong case to be included in England's next UEFA Nations' League fixture against on Sunday.

Former Republic of Ireland and midfielder Keane was full of praise for Grealish after his latest display for the Three Lions, noting that the playmaker has taken his game to a new level since being called up by Southgate.

“We are always questioning about his end product, that has improved over the last six months. It was a cushy night for him. It was his second start, this guy is going on to great things, no doubt in my mind," Keane told ITV Sport.

“Jack has said his experience coming into the England squad, working with top players, you cannot beat it. You talk about coaching, I think sometimes you learn more from working with better players and we can see that, even from a couple of appearances he has had for England."

Ex-England and full-back Ashley Cole echoed Keane's sentiments on Grealish, adding: “He controlled the wide areas, he controlled inside areas and he was very good on the ball.

"He decision making was better, he was linking up well with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Bukayo Saka out wide.People always argue and say he needs to create more but he got an assist and was very good.”