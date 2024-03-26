Kayo Sports Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

An all-you-need-to-know guide on the popular Australian streaming service

With the saturation of the sports streaming market at an all-time high worldwide and only set to grow further in the coming years, it can be difficult to figure out which provider suits your personal needs best. But for sports fans across Australia, there aren’t many better options than Kayo Sports.

The over-the-top (OTT) service has built a reputation as a sports-focused package, carrying channels from across the pay-television and satellite networks all at a lower cost, ensuring a streamlined selection of action for customers to choose from all year round.

With Fox Sports and ESPN Australia channels and programming carried as part of its service, there’s no better time to sign up and nab a subscription, allowing you to catch all of the biggest sports at home and plenty more abroad.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the streaming service, including what you can expect to watch, the pros and cons, and additional information.

Kayo Sports subscription plans

Plans for Kayo Sports are currently sold in two tiers: Kayo One and Kayo Basic. The former is priced at $25.00 per month, while the latter - which allows users to operate two active devices and view content in 4K in addition to high-definition - is priced at $35.00 after a small hike in February.

Subscription Price Kayo One $25.00 per month Kayo Basic $35.00 per month

Kayo Sports Programming and Coverage

With a wide variety of channels and programming—both carried across from other networks and commissioned exclusively for the streamer itself, here are just some of the things you can watch with a Kayo Sports subscription.

AFL

Getty Images

The southern hemisphere’s most-attended club sport wears its status as the biggest Australian event on the calendar with honour, and no wonder. Dominant in Victoria and massive across the rest of the country, it remains one of the most popular leagues in the world and is exclusive to the nation’s backyard.

With a Kayo Sports subscription, fans can watch not only a few games but also every regular season fixture from March through September, stretching through to the finals campaign. The only game not shown live is the Grand Final, but with it shown on free-to-air, customers can still ensure they see it, too.

NRL

Getty Images

Much like its rival code, rugby league is in the blood of Australia and its sports heritage. As its biggest competition charts a brave new era with a season kick-off under the bright lights of Las Vegas, Kayo Sports will be with them every tackle, play and try throughout the campaign.

As with the AFL, the streamer will carry every match of the regular season, including the NRL All Stars Match and the finals. Again, the Grand Final itself will only be available as a replay after its initial broadcast on free-to-air television, but customers will still be able to feast on a slew of action from the field all year long.

Other Kayo Sports programming

Big Bash League

FedEx Cup

Formula One World Championship

Indian Premier League

Major League Baseball

Melbourne Cup

NASCAR Cup Series

National Basketball Association

National Football League

National Hockey League

PGA Tour

Premier League Darts

Super League

The Hundred

The Masters

The Open

World Darts Championship

UFC Fight Night

WWE

Kayo Sports original programming

Unlike some other sports streaming services, Kayo Sports produces little in the way of original programming, instead culling most of its archival content from the channels it carries as part of its packages.

That means that while there will not be any original work, subscribers will still have access to the broad coverage offered by Fox Sports and ESPN Australia when it comes to additional options to enrich your viewing experience and selection.

Kayo Sports additional sports programming

AFL Tonight

AFL 360

Bounce

NBA Today

NFL Today

NRL 360

Richmond: The Fighting Fury

Richmond: The Lost Years

Sunday Night / The Late Show with Matty Johns

Supercars Trackside

Ted’s Notebook

Kayo Sports compared with other streaming services

Getty Images

With subscription prices between $25.00 and $35.00, Kayo Sports is near the middle of the Australian streaming market, boasting both 1080HD and 4K coverage.

Compared to its rivals, it boasts the broadest range of sports coverage save for Foxtel, and at a fraction of the price of the latter, it ensures that die-hard fans get all the service they need.

Streaming service Monthly subscription Streams Video quality Kayo Sports $25.00 - $35.00 1-2 1080p, 4K Binge $10.00 - $22.00 1-4 1080p, 4K Foxtel $60.00 - $140.00 1-2 1080p, 4K Stan Sport $25.00 (inc. Stan) 1-4 1080p, 4K

Pros of Kayo Sports

From a temptingly low price tag to an excellent range of channels and sports, Kayo Sports has plenty going for it against its rivals and might prove to be just what the discerning sports fan wants for their home entertainment.

Simultaneous Streams - While its lower tier will only allow you access on a single device, those who plump for Kayo Basic on the higher tier can access two screens at once. That means that if you want to keep track of your AFL and NRL teams simultaneously in case of a clash, you’re fully covered without missing a moment.

- While its lower tier will only allow you access on a single device, those who plump for Kayo Basic on the higher tier can access two screens at once. That means that if you want to keep track of your AFL and NRL teams simultaneously in case of a clash, you’re fully covered without missing a moment. 4K Visuals - Both tiers of Kayo Sports broadcast in glorious 1080HD, but for those who want that extra-crisp picture quality, Kayo Basic introduced 4K resolution for select coverage from March 2024 onwards. That allows you to see every play in crystal clarity, from start to finish.

- Both tiers of Kayo Sports broadcast in glorious 1080HD, but for those who want that extra-crisp picture quality, Kayo Basic introduced 4K resolution for select coverage from March 2024 onwards. That allows you to see every play in crystal clarity, from start to finish. No lock-in contract - Plenty of streaming packages want their customers to see through a full year-long term, even if they are not satisfied with the results. That’s not the case with Kayo Sports, which does not lock in subscribers to any contract, allowing you to cancel whenever you so choose.

- Plenty of streaming packages want their customers to see through a full year-long term, even if they are not satisfied with the results. That’s not the case with Kayo Sports, which does not lock in subscribers to any contract, allowing you to cancel whenever you so choose. Free trial available - Not sure you want to pay out to try immediately? No problem there - Kayo Sports offers a free seven-day trial to first-time subscribers, ensuring you can get to grips with the package and see if it is the right one for you at no cost.

Cons of Kayo Sports

While Kayo Sports has plenty going for it as a sports package, it is still somewhat limited compared to several of its rivals on the market. Those wanting a little more in their subscription may wish to look elsewhere, even with higher prices to pay for the privilege.

Lack of Soccer - A big one for the international football fan, there is a serious absence of the beautiful game across Kayo Sports, with rights held mainly by other channels and covered by rival packages such as Stan Sport. It means that you'll need to look elsewhere if you want to catch the Premier League or UEFA Champions League.

- A big one for the international football fan, there is a serious absence of the beautiful game across Kayo Sports, with rights held mainly by other channels and covered by rival packages such as Stan Sport. It means that you'll need to look elsewhere if you want to catch the Premier League or UEFA Champions League. Narrow non-sports focus - As a service specifically geared to cater TO sports fans, it won’t be a surprise that Kayo Sports boasts little additional content beyond programming related to various sports games too. However, that can be a drawback for customers who want a broader entertainment package curated for them.

- As a service specifically geared to cater TO sports fans, it won’t be a surprise that Kayo Sports boasts little additional content beyond programming related to various sports games too. However, that can be a drawback for customers who want a broader entertainment package curated for them. Ads - There’s no escaping them regardless of your package, but because Kayo Sports carries programming from pay-television channels, it means most events will still carry traditional ad breaks. Unlike some streamers, which boast of their ad-free quality, this is just a factor subscribers must live with.

Is Kayo Sports worth it?

Kayo Sports

In a nutshell, absolutely. Even on its most simple tier, Kayo Sports offers an excellent range of channels, programming, and live coverage of major sporting events across the nation and further afield around the globe, all for a reasonable price.

It has the edge over the pricier Foxtel for sporting purists by jettisoning its additional channels and content. It keeps a streamlined focus on the major sports programme options from New South Wales and Queensland to Northern Territory and Western Australia.

Suppose you want to keep track of all the cricket, rugby league and Aussie rules throughout the season. In that case, you can enjoy near-full coverage thanks to the Fox Sports channels carried on its packages. At the same time, its access to ESPN Australia allows for a broad array of international events, including NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB coverage throughout the year.

Tie that all together in one affordable package - even the higher tiers are still offered on the low end - and there’s plenty for customers to sink their teeth into, ensuring they get their sporting fix!

FAQs

Getty Images

Is Kayo Sports good value?

We certainly think so. With a monthly price that costs less than a round of drinks, you can catch all the biggest Australian sports and plenty of international action.

From Aussie rules football to rugby league and American football to basketball, the content selection available through Kayo Sports is terrific for the price you pay.

Is Kayo Sports the best sports streaming service?

If you’re a fan of Australian sports, then absolutely. With Kayo Sports, you won’t miss a moment of AFL and NRL across the season, save for the grand finals, which you can catch on free-to-air anyway.

But if you’re more of a soccer fan, then maybe not. Stan Sport carries a lot of football you won’t get elsewhere and has the Paris 2024 Olympics on its roster too. On balance, we think Kayo Sports is still great, but whether it is the best will depend on personal preference.

Does Kayo Sports offer a free trial?

Yes, they do! You can get a free seven-day trial with Kayo Sports.