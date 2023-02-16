Karim Benzema betters Raul record but still 81 behind Cristiano Ronaldo on Real Madrid goal chart

Karim Benzema bagged a brace for Real Madrid against Elche, with those efforts taking him above Blancos legend Raul when it comes to La Liga goals.

French striker second on Blancos list

Ahead of several club legends

Will struggle to chase down Portuguese icon

WHAT HAPPENED? The French forward, who claimed the Ballon d’Or in 2022, now has 230 efforts to his name in the Spanish top-flight. Only one man has ever registered more for Real in La Liga, with Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo still some way clear at the top of that chart with 311 strikes on his remarkable CV. That leaves Benzema 81 goals short of his former team-mate, with it unlikely he will get close to the No.1 spot at 35 years of age, but he remains a talismanic presence at Santiago Bernabeu.

WHAT THEY SAID: Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti told reporters after seeing Benzema edge above Raul: “He is much more than just a striker. He is a very complete player. He has a fantastic career and hopefully he will keep adding to it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When it comes to the all-time top scorers in La Liga, Benzema now sits fifth and will believe that he can close on the top three – although Ronaldo remains beyond reach and Barcelona icon Lionel Messi is out of sight at the top of the pile on 474 efforts.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Real, who have savoured FIFA Club World Cup glory again in 2023, will be back in action on Saturday when travelling to Osasuna – with that contest carrying them into the first leg of a heavyweight Champions League last-16 showdown with Liverpool.