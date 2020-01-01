‘Kane leaves if Spurs don’t win a trophy’ – O’Hara expects striker to give Mourinho 12 months

The former Tottenham midfielder cannot see the England captain sticking around if tangible success proves elusive again in 2020-21

Harry Kane will give and Jose Mourinho one more season to deliver the silverware he craves before looking to push for a move elsewhere, claims Jamie O’Hara.

The captain has remained loyal to Spurs throughout a long wait for tangible success in north London.

He has done all he can to get them back into the winners’ enclosure, with 188 goals recorded through 287 appearances.

New contracts have been committed to with the club that gave him his big break, but there have been suggestions that the 27-year-old’s patience is starting to wear thin.

Kane has admitted that he will need to start taking personal ambition into account when mulling over future options, with there a desire on his part to get his hands on a trophy.

He appears set to stick around at Spurs for 2020-21, having once again sparked talk of interest from the likes of Manchester United, with Mourinho’s CV suggesting that he could be the man to a deliver a domestic or European crown.

O’Hara believes a major title will be required in order to prevent Kane’s head from being turned, with there a chance that even glory would not be enough to convince a prized asset to stay put.

“He’s 27 and if he doesn’t do it next season, I think he has got to leave. Spurs need to win a trophy next season,” former Tottenham midfielder O’Hara told talkSPORT.

“[League Cup?] No, I don’t think so.

“I think if you win the and get in the top four, you keep Harry Kane.

“If you just get in the top four next season and you don’t win a trophy, I think it’s time that Harry Kane moved on.”

Exit talk is likely to follow Kane around for the foreseeable future, with there no shortage of clubs willing to throw open their doors were he to become available.

have been long-standing suitors, while moves to or have been mooted on a regular basis.

Kane’s current contract is due to run until 2024, meaning that his asking price remains high, but Spurs will be hoping that they can avoid being put in a position where a difficult decision has to be made.