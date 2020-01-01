‘Kane could go to Barcelona or Real Madrid, not Man Utd’ – Sherwood can’t see Spurs selling to Premier League rival

The ex-Tottenham boss, who is taking credit for having made the England captain the player he is today, is not expecting the Red Devils to do a deal

Harry Kane could end up at , or but is unlikely to leave for Premier League rivals , says Tim Sherwood.

Speculation regarding a big-money move for the England captain is building heading towards the next transfer window.

As he waits on a first piece of major silverware in a goal-laden career, the 26-year-old has admitted that ambition may lead him away from north London.

There has been talk of United piecing together a record-breaking £200 million ($245m) package to lure a prolific presence onto their books at Old Trafford.

Sherwood is not convinced that a deal can be done there, with Kane expected to take on a new challenge in a different division if he does sever ties with Spurs.

The former Tottenham boss told the Squeaky Bum Time podcast: "I can't see Harry Kane leaving Tottenham and going to any other club in the Premier League.

"Not even Manchester United. That's just my opinion.

"I think he'd go to Real Madrid or Barcelona or Bayern Munich - I can see him there, yes, if things don't turn around at Tottenham.

"He wants to stay at Tottenham for the rest of his career, that's for sure.

"But in the end he wants to win stuff."

Kane’s stock has soared since he was given his big break at Spurs, with 181 goals recorded through 278 appearances, and Sherwood believes he can take credit for having put a superstar performer on a path to the very top.

Having given Kane his full Premier League debut in 2014, Sherwood added: "I don't think Harry Kane would be at Tottenham if I wasn't there as manager.

"They were looking to offload Harry Kane, perhaps because he'd been out on a few loans.

"I viewed it as a development process, a games programme which was better than the one he was being offered in Under-21 football, I thought it was the best thing for him.

"And there were a lot of people around the club at the time maybe suggesting that he wasn't going to be a player of Premier League quality.

"Character, mindset, mentality is huge. People talk to me about ability and I always believe if your ability is there but your mindset and your character is [more], then you've got a chance.

"If it's the other way around, if your mind and mentality is there and your ability is [higher], you won't make it. If you can marry the two up, I think that's what Harry had to his advantage.

"Every single day coming to training and wanting to improve himself and I knew he had the capabilities.

"Physically he was growing, he was getting stronger, he was getting fitter, he was still a boy when I gave him the opportunity to play. So he came in at the right time."