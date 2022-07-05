Jorginho transfer exit talk slows as Chelsea midfielder's agent discusses contract renewal

The Italian had previously been teased for a move away by Joao Santos, but now is eyeing an extended stay at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho looks set to stay through the summer window after his agent revealed that finding a contract extension with the club was a "priority", with plans afoot to hold discussions about a renewal.

The Italy international has been a star performer for the Blues since his arrival, and was at the heart of their run to the 2020-21 Champions League Final, where he guided them to victory before repeating the trick with the Azzurri at Euro 2020.

A difficult 2021-22 season at Stamford Bridge had sparked some speculation over potentially bringing his time to a close in London however, with a return to his home country suggested by his agent - but now it looks as if the playmaker will be poised to stay.

What has been said about Jorginho's contract?

Speaking about his player's contract status, agent Joao Santos downplayed the suggestion that his client was seeking a move back to Italy and instead insisted that the Blues remain his first choice.

"Chelsea are the priority," he told Tuttomercatoweb. "The contract will expire in 2023. I think we will talk about the renewal from September."

The comments represent a change of pace from Santos, who previously talked up Jorginho's chances of returning to Italy last autumn, following the high of his spectacular summer.

What else will Chelsea do this window?

The Blues are in something of a transitional phase, having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers to Real Madrid and Barcelona, and having loaned Romelu Lukaku back to Inter following a poor first season back at Stamford Bridge.

Their pursuit of Brazil international Raphinha remains at an impasse, with the Leeds winger set on a move to the Blaugrana, despite the Blues' reportedly superior offer.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt are other top targets.

