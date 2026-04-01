Italy’s disaster turns into a boon for Barcelona

The Bosnian national team caused a major upset by qualifying for the 2026 World Cup at Italy’s expense, beating them 4–1 on penalties after a 1–1 draw.

As a result, the Azzurri have failed to break their World Cup curse and will miss out on the tournament for the third consecutive edition, following 2018 and 2022.

Although missing out on the World Cup is a footballing disaster for Italy, it may actually work in Barcelona’s favour.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that defender Alessandro Bastoni (26) is one of the main culprits behind Italy’s latest disappointment.

Bastoni received a straight red card in the 41st minute, leaving his team to play the remainder of the first half, the second half and extra time with ten men.

Although Italy were leading 1-0 before his sending-off, Bastoni’s absence had a significant impact on the Azzurri, and Bosnia equalised before the match went into extra time and then to a penalty shoot-out.

The Italian press heavily criticised Bastoni’s sending-off, even going so far as to publish photoshopped images of him wearing a Bosnian shirt; this hostile scenario could help Barcelona achieve their goal of signing the Inter defender.

“Bastoni, the 2026 disaster” was the headline on the front page of the La Gazzetta dello Sport website, criticising the defender’s performance against Bosnia, whilst the print edition also highlighted his lacklustre display.

Tuttosport also cited Bastoni as one of the main reasons for Italy’s exit from the tournament, whilst Corriere dello Sport described the defender’s sending-off as “stupid”.

However, the press is not the only one focusing on Bastoni; fans have flooded the Instagram posts of the player and his wife, Camilla Bresciani, with comments.

Furthermore, prior to the international break, Bastoni had faced fierce criticism from many fans after causing Kalulu’s sending-off in the Inter vs Juventus match on 15 February.

Barcelona believe they can sign Bastoni for a maximum of €55 to €60 million, and Italy’s exit from the tournament, coupled with the public criticism he has faced, could facilitate the player’s departure.

Following Italy’s crushing defeat, Bastoni left the pitch in a state of deep despair; it was a sombre sight for the defender, and may suggest that his future lies with another club. Barcelona are ready should the opportunity arise.

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