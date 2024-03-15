Indian Premier League 2024: Full list of unavailable players and replacements

Keep up with the latest IPL 2024 team changes ahead of the new season

The Indian Premier League is finally around the corner, and some team changes are already being made due to injuries. The 2024 IPL will kick off from March 23 until May 29, with some of the biggest names in cricket set to take the field.

Played during the off-season of International cricket, we'll get a chance to catch some of the biggest cricket superstars who often participate each season to keep up their match time and fitness levels.

An auction takes place before each season, where new and existing players within the IPL are looking to change teams are auctioned, with the ten participating teams given a chance to purchase them.

However, due to injuries, replacements often must be made in the weeks before the season starts, which can change the overall team dynamic. So, to help you keep up with it all, we're bringing you all the latest news for each IPL team.

Check out our team guide for the 2024 IPL season, which includes everything you need to know about the competition and the key players each team brought during the auctioning process.

GOAL brings you the latest on IPL unavailable players and replacements below.

Chennai Super Kings

New Zealand batter Devon Conway recently had surgery for a thumb injury and is expected to be out for eight weeks, although Chennai hasn't announced a replacement for him yet.

Gujarat Titans

In a big blow to the competition and the Gujarat Titans squad, Mohammed Shami, the 2023 season's top wicket-taker, was ruled out for this season. Shami suffered an ankle injury during the 2023 Cricket World Cup and has undergone surgery. His replacement has not been named.

Kolkata Knight Riders

England's fast bowler, Gus Atkinson, pulled out of the 2024 IPL season, with the English Cricket Board pulling him out to manage his workload. Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera was named as his replacement.

The opener, Jason Roy, also withdrew from this season's actions for personal reasons. The current World number two in the T20 ranking, Phil Salt, has replaced him.

Lucknow Super Giants

Mark Wood is another name that the ECB decided to remove from the 2024 IPL season to manage the players' workload ahead of the T20 World Cup. West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph has replaced him.

Rajasthan Royals

India's fast bowler, Prasidh Krishna, was ruled out for his second consecutive IPL season after having surgery on his quadriceps Tendon last month. No replacement has been named so far.

FAQs

What is the Indian Premier League?

The Indian Premier League has been played in the Twenty20 format annually in India since 2008. It includes city-based franchise teams and has become a hugely popular cricket league.

It takes place between March and May when fewer international cricket tours happen, making it a win-win for players and cricket lovers.

How many teams are there in the 2024 Indian Premier League season?

Ten teams partake each season. This year, teams are confirmed as follows:

Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Banglore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Where can I watch the 2024 Indian Premier League season?

In the UK, the streaming rights for the Indian Premier League have yet to be finalised between current rights holders DAZN and Sky Sports, who are both reportedly in talks.

In the US, the Indian Premier League is shown on Willow TV. The channel, owned by the Indian-based digital technology group Times Internet, caters to cricket fans nationwide, with a singular focus on the sport.

WillIow TV is available on Sling, DISH, and DirecTV, which makes watching the Indian Premier League much easier.

You can also watch the Indian Premier League through ESPN+, but only in certain circumstances. Customers still require a Willow TV subscription to access matches.