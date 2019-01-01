'I was rubbish'- Redmayne's frank Sydney FC admission

The Sky Blues shot-stopper has transformed since joining the club

Prior to arriving at Sydney FC in early 2017, Andrew Redmayne has admitted he was 'rubbish' and credits goalkeeping coach John Crawley for his transformation.

Redmayne saved a second penalty in as many weeks on Sunday against Melbourne City to secure all three points for the Sky Blues.

Since making the move from local rivals Western Sydney Wanderers two years ago, Redmayne has discovered career-best form and concedes he needed plenty of work when he arrived at the club.

"I probably shouldn't say this, but I was rubbish when I first came to Sydney, trying to fit the mould Crawley was trying to shape me into," Redmayne said.

"There's been a hell of a lot of hard work, but that's all credit to John.

"He's been immense in not only my career but a lot of young Aussie goalkeepers' careers."

Incidentally, Redmayne has also taken some inspiration from an unlikely source in the form of a country singer.

"Dolly Parton, the quote, 'Find who you are and do it on purpose'," he said.

Article continues below

"I heard it last week in a documentary. [Crawley] told me who I am and what I need to do.

"I'm just doing that with confidence and that's something I've really relished."

Sydney FC has conceded the third-fewest goals this season with Redmayne so far stepping up with 40 saves.