How to watch today's Tottenham vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English language live streams of Tottenham vs Brighton as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Tottenham vs Brighton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Tottenham vs Brighton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham and Brighton will kick off at 18 Apr 2026, 17:30.

Match Preview

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Tottenham Hotspur hosts Brighton & Hove Albion in a clash that carries immense weight for both sides, though for very different reasons. With the season hitting the home stretch, the Spurs find themselves in the uncharacteristic position of fighting for Premier League survival, while Brighton continues to hunt for a top-half finish.

The biggest storyline heading into this fixture is in the dugout. Current Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi faces his former club for the first time since taking the reins in North London. It hasn't been the happily ever after Spurs fans hoped for. The team is currently sitting in 18th place, deeply embroiled in a relegation scrap after a disastrous run of form (just 1 point from their last 5 matches).

Brighton, meanwhile, has remained remarkably steady in the post-De Zerbi era, sitting comfortably in 9th place. They will look to play the role of 'spoiler' and push their former boss further toward the drop zone.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham vs Brighton today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: