How to watch today's West Coast vs Carlton AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Sunday football ends with a pivotal showdown for Carlton (5-16) as they make the long journey to Perth to face the Eagles (12-9) in the AFL round 23.

West Coast vs Carlton date and start time

Date Sunday, August 18, 2024 Start time 4:40 pm AEST/ 4:10 pm ACST/ 2:40 pm AWST Venue Optus Stadium Location Perth, Australia

How to watch West Coast vs Carlton on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the West Coast vs Carlton AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is West Coast vs Carlton game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

West Coast vs Carlton team news & lineups

West Coast's Tom Barrass failed a fitness test late last week and will need to prove he has overcome hamstring and back soreness before facing Carlton on Sunday. Harry Edwards is scheduled to return from concussion protocols and will be ready if he completes primary training.

Campbell Chesser was ruled out of WAFL play last weekend due to groin pain. Luke Edwards was still showing concussion symptoms late last week and has been declared out for the season. Likewise, Dom Sheed had a foot procedure on Tuesday.

As for Carlton, Harry McKay (quad), Charlie Curnow (ankle), Adam Saad (hamstring), and Jack Martin (hamstring) will all be unavailable for this weekend's crucial match for the Blues.

Lachie Fogarty and Jordan Boyd have been ruled out for the remainder of the season, further depleting Carlton's roster as they face a tough challenge ahead.

West Coast Eagles Position Gold Coast SUNS Brady Hough, Harry Edwards, Alex Witherden FB Sam Collins, Bodhi Uwland, Mac Andrew Liam Duggan, Jeremy McGovern, Tom Cole HB Joel Jeffrey, Lachie Weller, Wil Powell Jayden Hunt, Harley Reid, Reuben Ginbey C Brayden Fiorini, Noah Anderson, Sam Clohesy Ryan Maric, Jake Waterman, Jamie Cripps HF Lloyd Johnston, David Swallow, Bailey Humphrey Jack Darling, Oscar Allen, Liam Ryan FF Ben Long, Ben King, Jack Lukosius Reilly O'Brien, Rory Laird, Sam Berry FOL Jarrod Witts, Sam Flanders, Matt Rowell Harvey Johnston, Zane Trew, Clay Hall, Jack Williams, Tyrell Dewar IC Malcolm Rosas, Charlie Ballard, Alex Sexton, Will Graham, Nick Holman Campbell Chesser, Archer Reid, Jai Culley EMG Darcy Macpherson, Ned Moyle, Thomas Berry

West Coast vs Carlton Form

West Coast: LLLWW

Round Match R22 North Melbourne 97-102 West Coast R21 West Coast 97-87 Gold Coast R20 Fremantle 110-75 West Coast R19 St Kilda 113-41 West Coast R18 West Coast 93-106 Brisbane

Carlton: LWLLL

Round Match R22 Carlton 38-112 Hawthorn R21 Collingwood 84-81 Carlton R20 Carlton 65-79 Port Adelaide R19 Carlton 107-88 North Melbourne R18 Western Bulldogs 100-86 Carlton

West Coast vs Carlton Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2023 Round 19 Carlton 140-69 West Coast 2023 Round 7 West Coast 44-152 Carlton 2022 Round 17 West Coast 53-116 Carlton 2021 Round 12 Carlton 73-95 West Coast 2020 Round 11 West Coast 72-50 Carlton

