How to watch today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans, as well as start time and team news.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 19th match of the IPL 2025 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Titans currently sit comfortably in fourth place on the points table with two victories from their first three outings. Fresh off a six-wicket triumph over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Shubman Gill's side will enter this clash brimming with belief. However, they've been dealt a major setback with the departure of Kagiso Rabada, who has returned to South Africa for personal reasons.

In contrast, things have gone downhill for the hosts. After beginning the campaign with a win, Sunrisers Hyderabad have slumped to three straight defeats and now find themselves at the bottom of the standings. With the return to familiar conditions in Hyderabad, skipper Pat Cummins will be desperate to spark a turnaround.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

SRH vs GT: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans will take place on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 12:00 am AEST, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, India.

Date Monday, April 7, 2025 Time 12:00 am AEST Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Location Hyderabad, India

How to watch SRH vs GT online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Fox Sports

Fox Sports Live stream: Kayo

Fox Sports holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the IPL in Australia, with live streaming available through Kayo Sports. New subscribers can take advantage of a free seven-day trial.

For those looking to continue, Kayo Standard is priced at $25 per month, while Kayo Premium comes in at $40 per month.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

SRH vs GT Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

For SRH, there's no shortage of worries. Their 80-run thrashing at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders was their third defeat on the trot. Cummins will hope that playing at home can lift his side’s confidence, particularly with the bat, where their top order has faltered badly.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma need to set the tone early, while Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Kamindu Mendis must steady the ship in the middle overs. Heinrich Klaasen, with his power hitting, remains the X-factor lower down the order, alongside Aniket Verma and Cummins himself.

With the ball, Shami and Cummins must deliver with the new ball to keep GT in check. The middle-overs challenge will fall to Zeeshan Ansari and Kamindu Mendis, while Simarjeet Singh and Harshal Patel need to provide stability and support.

SRH Probable Playing XI Against GT

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari.

Impact Player: Travis Head

Gujarat Titans Team News

Gill will look to lead from the front once again, especially with Sai Sudharsan showing good touch at the top. The Titans' middle order has depth, with the likes of Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford, and Shahrukh Khan capable of changing the course of the game. Expect Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, and Rashid Khan to provide fireworks in the death overs.

However, Rabada's absence leaves a void in the bowling department. It’ll be up to Mohammad Siraj and Arshad Khan to strike early, while Prasidh Krishna and Ishant Sharma shoulder the burden in the middle. Concerns linger around Rashid Khan’s patchy form, and he’ll need to raise his game, supported by Sai Kishore in the spin attack.

GT Probable Playing XI Against SRH

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma.

Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford

SRH vs GT Head-to-Head Records

Total Matches Played: 5 - SRH: 1 win, GT: 3 wins, No Result: 1.

The previous encounter between these two sides at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 16, 2024, ended in disappointment, as relentless rain ensured not a single delivery was bowled and the match was called off without any play.

SRH vs GT pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Clear skies and Warm

Clear skies and Warm Pitch: Batting

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is tailor-made for batting. With clear skies expected, fans could witness another run-fest. The surface has historically favoured big scores, with an average first-innings total of 204 across the last two seasons. Seamers will have to dig deep, while spinners tend to find some joy here.

Expect fireworks, pressure, and plenty at stake as both sides aim to swing the momentum in their favour.