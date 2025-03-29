How to watch today's Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings, as well as start time and team news.

The Rajasthan Royals will be desperate to turn their fortunes around as they take on the Chennai Super Kings in their third game of the season.

Their campaign has started on a disastrous note, with back-to-back defeats, including an eight-wicket hammering by the Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, CSK also suffered a setback, falling to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and will be eager to bounce back.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

RR vs CSK: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings will take place on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 1:00 am AEDT, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India.

Date Monday, March 31, 2025 Time 1:00 am AEDT Venue Barsapara Cricket Stadium Location Guwahati, India

How to watch RR vs CSK online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Fox Sports

Fox Sports Live stream: Kayo

Fox Sports holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the IPL in Australia, with live streaming available through Kayo Sports. New subscribers can take advantage of a free seven-day trial.

For those looking to continue, Kayo Standard is priced at $25 per month, while Kayo Premium comes in at $40 per month.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

RR vs CSK Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Rajasthan Royals Team News

Riyan Parag's side has struggled with the ball, failing to put any pressure on opposition batters. A misfiring bowling unit has dented their confidence, making this a must-win contest. Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal need to step up at the top, while Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, and Nitish Rana must provide stability in the middle order. Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhruv Jurel have the ability to accelerate late in the innings, but they need a solid platform.

On the bowling front, Fazalhaq Farooqi, stepping in for Jofra Archer, will be key alongside Maheesh Theekshana. Hasaranga’s experience in the middle overs will be crucial, while Sandeep Sharma and Tushar Deshpande must offer better support.

RR Probable Playing XI Against CSK

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Shubham Dubey

Chennai Super Kings Team News

For CSK, Ruturaj Gaikwad's men will look to capitalize on Rajasthan’s struggles. Rachin Ravindra and Rahul Tripathi will aim to exploit a fragile new-ball attack, while Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, and Sam Curran must anchor the middle order after a poor showing last game. Power-hitters like Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and MS Dhoni can provide the finishing touch.

With the ball, CSK needs early breakthroughs from Khaleel Ahmed and Ravichandran Ashwin, while Jadeja and Curran must tighten the screws in the middle overs. Matheesha Pathirana and Noor Ahmed add variety, and their contributions could determine the outcome.

CSK Probable Playing XI Against RR

Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, MS Dhoni (wk), Noor Ahmed, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

RR vs CSK Head-to-Head Records

In their IPL rivalry, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have clashed 29 times. CSK hold the upper hand with 16 wins, while RR have come out on top in 13 encounters.

RR vs CSK pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: High 30s, Dew, 64% humid

High 30s, Dew, 64% humid Pitch: Spinners Friendly

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has witnessed a brisk scoring rate of 8.57 runs per over in IPL games. While high totals have been a common sight, the pitch offers a dry surface with minimal grass, making spin a key factor, particularly in the middle overs.

Fast bowlers won't find much seam movement, but spinners should get some grip. Batters will relish the conditions, with plenty of opportunities to play their shots, and another 200-plus total could be on the horizon.