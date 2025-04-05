How to watch today's Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals, as well as start time and team news.

The 2025 Indian Premier League rolls on with Punjab Kings locking horns with Rajasthan Royals in Match 18 on Saturday, April 5, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur.

Riding high at the top of the table after back-to-back victories, Punjab will look to extend their winning streak as they gear up for their first home appearance of the season. With momentum on their side, Shreyas Iyer's men will be eager to put on a show in front of the Mullanpur faithful.

As for Rajasthan, they arrive with a much-needed win under their belt, having edged out Chennai Super Kings in their previous outing. Currently languishing in ninth place, RR are desperate to find rhythm and climb the standings. Their regular captain, Sanju Samson, has recovered from a finger injury and is expected to resume the captaincy from Riyan Parag, adding stability and leadership to a team seeking consistency.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

PBKS vs RR: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals will take place on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 1:00 am AEDT, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh, India.

Date Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time 1:00 am AEDT Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium Location Chandigarh, India

How to watch PBKS vs RR online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Fox Sports

Fox Sports Live stream: Kayo

Fox Sports holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the IPL in Australia, with live streaming available through Kayo Sports. New subscribers can take advantage of a free seven-day trial.

For those looking to continue, Kayo Standard is priced at $25 per month, while Kayo Premium comes in at $40 per month.

PBKS vs RR Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Punjab Kings Team News

Priyansh Arya is expected to partner Prabhsimran Singh at the top of the order for Punjab Kings. Arya made a quickfire 47 off just 23 deliveries against Gujarat Titans, while Singh impressed with a blazing 69 from 34 balls in his second outing. Skipper Shreyas Iyer remains the focal point of the batting lineup, having already delivered back-to-back unbeaten fifties—97* and 52*—smashing 13 sixes across those innings.

Nehal Wadhera is likely to slot in at No. 4 after his composed 43* off 25 in the last match, providing the middle order with some stability. Further down, Shashank Singh, along with all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, add firepower. Singh was in explosive touch, hammering 44 from just 16 balls in the second game. While Maxwell hasn’t fired with the bat yet, he’s chipped in with two wickets. Stoinis has managed only 20 runs so far and has struggled with the ball, proving expensive in his spells.

On the bowling front, Arshdeep Singh will spearhead the pace attack, joined by Lockie Ferguson and Marco Jansen. Arshdeep has been the standout, claiming five wickets in two matches despite a slightly high economy rate, just shy of 10. Jansen has bagged a couple, and Ferguson picked up one in his sole appearance. Punjab’s bowling unit is still searching for a complete performance. Yuzvendra Chahal will take charge of the spin department, providing the crucial middle-over control.

PBKS Probable Playing XI Against RR

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Player: Harpreet Brar/Nehhal Wadhera

Rajasthan Royals Team News

After missing the opening matches, Sanju Samson is poised to reclaim the captaincy for Rajasthan in IPL 2025, taking over from Riyan Parag, who stepped up in his absence. Samson's return behind the stumps brings both experience and stability—timely reinforcement after RR's morale-lifting triumph over Chennai Super Kings. One more win under his leadership will see Samson surpass the legendary Shane Warne as the Royals' most successful captain.

With the bat, Dhruv Jurel has emerged as RR's standout performer this season, amassing 106 runs in three outings at a healthy average of 35.33 and a strike rate of 151.42. Close on his heels is Nitish Rana, who has racked up 100 runs in as many games, boasting an explosive strike rate of 188.67 while averaging 33.33.

On the bowling front, Wanindu Hasaranga has been the Royals' trump card, picking up five wickets in just two appearances and proving to be a game-changer in the middle overs. His control and knack for breakthroughs will be crucial as Rajasthan looks to build on their recent success.

RR Probable Playing XI Against PBKS

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact Player: Shubham Dubey/Fazalhaq Farooqi

PBKS vs RR Head-to-Head Records

The Rajasthan Royals hold a slight edge in their head-to-head rivalry with Punjab Kings, having clinched victory in 16 of their 28 encounters. Punjab, however, remains within striking distance with 12 wins of their own, making this clash yet another intriguing chapter in their ongoing battle.

PBKS vs RR pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Clear skies and Warm

Clear skies and Warm Pitch: Balanced

Mullanpur, one of the newer venues on the IPL map, has already built a reputation for producing entertaining, high-scoring games. While the shorter boundaries give batters plenty of license to free their arms, spinners have also enjoyed success thanks to the pitch offering some grip and turn. Saturday’s clash could be shaped by how well both teams adapt to the surface.

Weather-wise, conditions are expected to remain dry and clear. AccuWeather forecasts a warm evening with temperatures hovering around 24°C and no threat of rain—ideal conditions for a full-throttle contest.