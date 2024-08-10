Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Carlton vs Hawthorn- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Sunday's football action kicks off with a do-or-die showdown as the Blues face off against the Hawks at the iconic MCG

Both teams are reeling from heartbreaking defeats that have jeopardized their chances of making the finals, making this clash crucial for both sides.The Blues faced a daunting 32-point deficit against Collingwood early in the final quarter last Saturday but mounted a remarkable comeback, scoring five consecutive goals to close the gap.

Meanwhile, Hawthorn suffered a narrow two-point loss to the Giants after appearing to have the game under control, leading by 28 points at three-quarter time. However, the Hawks let their guard down, allowing GWS to stage a comeback and snatch victory, leaving Hawthorn sitting in 10th place. With just four points separating the Hawks from eighth-placed Carlton, a win on Sunday could see them leapfrog the Blues, depending on other results. Both teams have favorable matchups ahead to finish the regular season, adding even more significance to this encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carlton Blues vs Hawthorn Hawks in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Carlton Blues vs Hawthorn Hawks date and start time

Date Sunday, August 11, 2024 Start time 12:40 pm ACST/ 1:10 pm AEST/ 11:10 am AWST Venue MCG Location Melbourne, Australia

How to watch Carlton Blues vs Hawthorn Hawks on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Carlton Blues vs Hawthorn Hawks AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Carlton Blues vs Hawthorn Hawks game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Carlton Blues vs Hawthorn Hawks team news

Carlton has ruled out Adam Cerra (hamstring - 3 weeks) and Matthew Cotrell (shoulder) for this week, but they do have Zac Williams back, who was extremely good as a small forward earlier in the year. Lachie Cowan, Jaxon Binns, and Lewis Young are part of their extended squad.

The Hawks emerged from their loss to the Giants unharmed. Josh Ward has been removed and will be replaced later this weekend, with Harry Morrison, Finn Maginness, Cam Mackenzie, and Jai Serong joining the extended bench.

Position Carlton Hawthorn FB Brodie Kemp, Jacob Weitering, Lachlan Cowan Karl Amon, Sam Frost, James Sicily HB Adam Saad, Mitch McGovern, Nic Newman Blake Hardwick, Jarman Impey, Changkuoth Jiath C Oliver Hollands, Patrick Cripps, Blake Acres Jack Scrimshaw, Dylan Moore, Josh Weddle HF Elijah Hollands, Harry McKay, Jack Martin Massimo D'Ambrosio, Will Day, Connor Macdonald FF Lachie Fogarty, Charlie Curnow, Jesse Motlop Jack Ginnivan, Mabior Chol, Jack Gunston FOL Marc Pittonet, Sam Walsh, George Hewett Lloyd Meek, Jai Newcombe, Conor Nash IC Jordan Boyd, Matthew Kennedy, Zac Williams, Matthew Owies, Alex Cincotta Calsher Dear, Luke Breust, Nick Watson, James Worpel, Cam Mackenzie EMG Jack Carroll, Lewis Young, Jaxon Binns Harry Morrison, Jai Serong, Finn Maginness

Carlton vs Hawthorn Form

Carlton: LLWLL

Round Match R21 Collingwood 84-81 Carlton R20 Carlton 65-79 Port Adelaide R19 Carlton 107-88 North Melbourne R18 Western Bulldogs 100-86 Carlton R17 GWS 116-104 Carlton

Hawthorn: LWWWL

Round Match R21 GWS 84-82 Hawthorn R20 Adelaide 58-124 Hawthorn R19 Hawthorn 133-67 Collingwood R18 Hawthorn 87-74 Fremantle R17 Geelong 110-59 Hawthorn

Carlton vs Hawthorn Head-to-Head Results

Round Match Round 16, 2023 Hawthorn 52-112 Carlton Round 3, 2022 Carlton 74-73 Hawthorn Round 10, 2021 Carlton 86-63 Hawthorn Round 9, 2020 Carlton 58-89 Hawthorn Round 6, 2019 Hawthorn 93-88 Carlton

