AFL 2024 Carlton BluesGetty Images
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Carlton Blues vs Hawthorn Hawks AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Carlton vs Hawthorn- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Sunday's football action kicks off with a do-or-die showdown as the Blues face off against the Hawks at the iconic MCG

Both teams are reeling from heartbreaking defeats that have jeopardized their chances of making the finals, making this clash crucial for both sides.The Blues faced a daunting 32-point deficit against Collingwood early in the final quarter last Saturday but mounted a remarkable comeback, scoring five consecutive goals to close the gap.

Meanwhile, Hawthorn suffered a narrow two-point loss to the Giants after appearing to have the game under control, leading by 28 points at three-quarter time. However, the Hawks let their guard down, allowing GWS to stage a comeback and snatch victory, leaving Hawthorn sitting in 10th place. With just four points separating the Hawks from eighth-placed Carlton, a win on Sunday could see them leapfrog the Blues, depending on other results. Both teams have favorable matchups ahead to finish the regular season, adding even more significance to this encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carlton Blues vs Port Adelaide in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Carlton Blues vs Hawthorn Hawks date and start time

DateSunday, August 11, 2024
Start time12:40 pm ACST/ 1:10 pm AEST/ 11:10 am AWST
VenueMCG
LocationMelbourne, Australia

How to watch Carlton Blues vs Hawthorn Hawks on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Carlton Blues vs Hawthorn Hawks AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Carlton Blues vs Hawthorn Hawks game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

  • Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
  • How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

  1. Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
  2. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
  3. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Carlton Blues vs Hawthorn Hawks team news

Carlton has ruled out Adam Cerra (hamstring - 3 weeks) and Matthew Cotrell (shoulder) for this week, but they do have Zac Williams back, who was extremely good as a small forward earlier in the year. Lachie Cowan, Jaxon Binns, and Lewis Young are part of their extended squad.

The Hawks emerged from their loss to the Giants unharmed. Josh Ward has been removed and will be replaced later this weekend, with Harry Morrison, Finn Maginness, Cam Mackenzie, and Jai Serong joining the extended bench.

PositionCarltonHawthorn
FBBrodie Kemp, Jacob Weitering, Lachlan CowanKarl Amon, Sam Frost, James Sicily
HBAdam Saad, Mitch McGovern, Nic NewmanBlake Hardwick, Jarman Impey, Changkuoth Jiath
COliver Hollands, Patrick Cripps, Blake AcresJack Scrimshaw, Dylan Moore, Josh Weddle
HFElijah Hollands, Harry McKay, Jack MartinMassimo D'Ambrosio, Will Day, Connor Macdonald
FFLachie Fogarty, Charlie Curnow, Jesse MotlopJack Ginnivan, Mabior Chol, Jack Gunston
FOLMarc Pittonet, Sam Walsh, George HewettLloyd Meek, Jai Newcombe, Conor Nash
ICJordan Boyd, Matthew Kennedy, Zac Williams, Matthew Owies, Alex CincottaCalsher Dear, Luke Breust, Nick Watson, James Worpel, Cam Mackenzie
EMGJack Carroll, Lewis Young, Jaxon BinnsHarry Morrison, Jai Serong, Finn Maginness
Carlton vs Hawthorn Form

Carlton: LLWLL

RoundMatch
R21Collingwood 84-81 Carlton
R20Carlton 65-79 Port Adelaide
R19Carlton 107-88 North Melbourne
R18Western Bulldogs 100-86 Carlton
R17GWS 116-104 Carlton

Hawthorn: LWWWL

RoundMatch
R21GWS 84-82 Hawthorn
R20Adelaide 58-124 Hawthorn
R19Hawthorn 133-67 Collingwood
R18Hawthorn 87-74 Fremantle
R17Geelong 110-59 Hawthorn

Carlton vs Hawthorn Head-to-Head Results

RoundMatch
Round 16, 2023Hawthorn 52-112 Carlton
Round 3, 2022Carlton 74-73 Hawthorn
Round 10, 2021Carlton 86-63 Hawthorn
Round 9, 2020Carlton 58-89 Hawthorn
Round 6, 2019Hawthorn 93-88 Carlton

More AFL news and coverage

