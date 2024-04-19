How to watch today's Brisbane vs Geelong AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Brisbane and Geelong- team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

The resurgent Brisbane Lions (2-3) play host to unbeaten Geelong Cats (5-0) on Saturday night at the Gabba in the round 6 action of the 2024 AFL season.

The Lions dropped their first three games of the season, but have bounced back in style in the last two weeks with impressive wins over North Melbourne and Melbourne.

They headed to the MCG in Round 5 and completely dominated the Demons, before taking their foot off the pedal somewhat late in the game and only coming away with a 22 point win.

Geelong, meanwhile, continued their undefeated start to 2024, and their ominous recent record against North Melbourne, defeating the Kangaroos in resounding fashion, 21.13 (139) to 10.4 (64), on Sunday afternoon at GMHBA Stadium.

As a result, the Cats joined Greater Western Sydney at the top of the AFL table as the only teams to remain unbeaten after five rounds.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brisbane vs Geelong in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Brisbane vs Geelong date and start time

Date Saturday, April 20, 2024 Start time 7:30pm AEST/ 7:00pm ACST/ 5:30pm AWST Venue The Gabba Location Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

How to watch Brisbane vs Geelong on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Brisbane Lions vs Geelong Cats AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Brisbane vs Geelong game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to stream on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Brisbane vs Geelong team news

Brisbane Lions team news

Star forward Charlie Cameron successfully overturned his one-match ban at the Tribunal on Tuesday evening, which was especially important with Zac Bailey to miss four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain. In better news, Conor McKenna is set to be available this weekend at VFL level as he returns from a hamstring injury.

Position Players Ruck Fort, Lane, McInerney Defender Doedee, Coleman, Prior, McKenna, Gardiner, Ryan, Michael, Wilmot, Zakostelsky, Darcy, Andrews, Lester, Starcevich, Payne, Joyce Midfielder Robertson, Ah Chee, Dunkley, McCluggage, Berry, Ashcroft, Neale, Zorko, Lyons, Sharp, Madden, Fletcher, Torrent, Reville Forward Lohmann, McCarthy, Rayner, Cameron, Tunstill, Smith, Brain, Hipwood, Answerth, Daniher, Morris, Lloyd, Ryan

Geelong Cats team news

Tom Hawkins was left out of Geelong's dramatic win over North Melbourne last week, but he is likely to return to the starting 22 ahead of this week's blockbuster at the Gabba.

Joe Furphy and Mitch Edwards are still some weeks away from playing again. The Cats have a dwindling injury list, with Tom Hawkins, Patrick Dangerfield and Jake Kolodjashnij all set to feature against Brisbane.

Position Players Rucks Stanley, Conway, Edwards, Humphries, Neale, Furphy, Blicavs Defenders Kolodjashnij, O'Sullivan, De Koning, Bews, Guthrie, Henry, Jeka, Bowes, Duncan, Atkins, Murdoch, Mullin, Mark Midfielders Tuohy, Parfitt, Bruhn, Mannagh, Holmes, Knevitt, Stevens, Willis, Wiltshire, Clark, Guthrie, Hardie Forwards Cameron, Stengle, Foster, Hawkins, Dempsey, Close, Rohan, Stewart, Clohesy

