LIVE STREAM unbeaten Bayern Munich vs struggling Heidenheim in the Bundesliga

To conclude the 15th matchday of the Bundesliga, face the unenviable task of a clash with the unbeaten Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Sunday. Bayern are soaring at the summit with 12 wins and a pair of draws from 14 matches, scoring a stunning 51 goals in the league already. Englishman Harry Kane has 18 league goals to his name already, five more than the entire Heidenheim squad put together. Kickoff on Sunday, 21 December at 11:30 EST or 16:30 BST.

Heidenheim are currently dealing with a number of injuries. The long-term injuries to Pacarada, Conteh, Pieringer and Feller are particularly noticeable as the season progresses. In addition, Honsak's participation also appears to be in doubt due to muscular problems – not particularly favourable conditions for the home game against the unbeaten league leaders.

Bayern are also struggling with a number of problems in their squad. Manuel Neuer is out with an injury and will probably be replaced by Jonas Urbig as usual. Furthermore, Vincent Kompany will have to do without the suspended Konrad Laimer (5th yellow card) and Jamal Musiala, who is not yet fully fit after his long-term injury. Nicholas Jackson is already at the Africa Cup of Nations, which means he will also miss the last game before the winter break. At least Alphonso Davies is back from his long-term injury and was recently able to get his first minutes of playing time.

