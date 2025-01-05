Explained: How to pronounce Viktor Gyokeres' name

GOAL tells you how to correctly pronounce the name of Viktor Gyokeres.

As would the case be to pronounce the name of any athlete, using Viktor Gyokeres' name in a conversation would warrant the Swedish international's name being pronounced correctly in the first place.

Having thrived under Ruben Amorim at Sporting, the links with Manchester United have been obvious and to be expected. Barcelona are also considering a future beyond Robert Lewandowski.

Interestingly, Gyokeres had never played a single minute of top-flight football prior to joining Sporting in the summer of 2023 but has a reported €100m (£83m/$103m) release clause in his contract with the Lisbon giants and they are likely to demand that it is triggered before the club let him go.

GOAL can help you save yourself from the embarrassment of pronouncing the in-demand forward's name incorrectly, should it be in the debate of the player's next club or which league he should opt for.

How to pronounce Viktor Gyokeres?

Viktor Gyokeres is known to be a Hungarian name where Gyokeres may be pronounced as "Yek-eres". Given the Swede's Hungarian descent through his paternal grandfather who emigrated to Sweden, the striker holds citizenship of both countries - Hungary and Sweden.

Deciphering the exact sounds, Yek-eres" would be more like "Ye-(care-esh)" but with the "k" sound from "care" associated as a postfix expression to the "Ye" sound in the beginning. So as the full name together would be pronounced as "Vik-tor Yek-eres", the first name can said as "Victor" which means winner or conqueror in English.

