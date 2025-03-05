Two giants go head-to-head and here's how you can score tickets to the must-see fixture

Give yourself the gift of watching a live Champions League match this year as Liverpool takes on Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the last-16 stage. It's one thing to see your favourite stars on television, and then there's another to see them live in the flesh, hearing the crowds, and feeling the atmosphere firsthand.

Only a handful of teams are left in the competition as they all look to book their places in this year's Champions League final in Munich at the Allianz Arena on May 31st 2025. Liverpool will host the Parisian side at Anfield in a blockbuster match-up. Will we see an English team progress to the quarter-finals, or will it be Luis Enrique's PSG? There's still plenty of time to get your hands on tickets to find out.

Liverpool are more than qualified when it comes to knowing what it takes to win the Champions League, with the Scousers winning the coveted trophy on six occasions. They have one of the best records in the competition, and PSG will know they won't be an easy opponent to get the better of. They last got their hands on the trophy in 2019 when they beat fellow British side Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0 at Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid.

Getty Images

Their opponents, PSG, however, have never won the Champions League and have only made it to one final. In 2020, they narrowly lost out to Bayern Munich 3-2, as Bayern clinched the trophy on home turf at the Allianz Arena. Can they finally break the hoodoo in this competition and make it all the way to the final to win it? You'll have to watch to find out.

One thing is sure: you don't want to miss these two big teams battling it out on the pitch. Let GOAL provide all the vital information you need for the upcoming Liverpool vs, PSG match, including where you can buy tickets, how much they will cost, and more.

When is the Liverpool vs PSG Champions League match?

When: Tuesday, March 11 Kick-off: 20:00 pm GMT (21:00 pm CET) Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Liverpool will face Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the round of 16 on Tuesday, March 11, at Anfield. The stadium, built in 1884, has a capacity of 61,276. It has also had its fair share of other uses throughout its history, including concerts by the Rolling Stones, Elton John, Taylor Swift, and many more artists.

Liverpool vs PSG Champions League tickets: How much do they cost?

Getty Images

The starting price for this exciting game at Anfield starts from €300 and can go upwards to nearly $2,087, depending on where you are seated. If you want to catch the magic of the occasion in person, there are pricing options for everyone.

Liverpool provides hospitality tickets that offer unparalleled services and comfort for those seeking an exclusive and luxurious experience. Starting from $899, fans can indulge in premium amenities, including gourmet dining, VIP access, and exceptional pitch views.

Where to buy Liverpool vs PSG Champions League tickets

Aside from the UEFA Champions League final, you cannot buy tickets for Champions League matches directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Champions League knockout matches, and demand often exceeds available allocation.

Liverpool vs PSG Champions League tickets on StubHub

Getty Images

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update constantly, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select your tickets and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream Liverpool vs PSG

If you cannot buy tickets for the Liverpool vs PSG match, it will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. In the US, you can watch the game on Paramount+, available for $12.99 a month or an annual fee of $119.99.

Spanish football fans can watch Champions League matches on Movistar’s relaunched over-the-top (OTT) streaming service, featuring coverage of significant sports properties such as La Liga and the National Basketball Association (NBA). Movistar+ will continue to provide exclusive coverage of UEFA club competitions until at least 2027 and costs €13 per month.