How to follow Manchester United away from home in 2024-25 Premier League season

The Red Devils are set for another top-flight campaign and we have all the information you need to follow Erik ten Hag’s men on the road this season.

Manchester United kick off the 2024-25 Premier League season at home for the eighth year in a row when Erik ten Hag's men welcome Fulham to Old Trafford on Friday, August 16.

The Red Devils will then hit the road for the first time with a long trip to the south coast to take on Brighton, with the team no doubt being followed by a vast travelling support.

Ten Hag will be aiming to improve on last season's eighth-placed finish by returning to the top four and a place in the Champions League. The Dutchman will also be hoping for another trip to Wembley after ending last season on a high by lifting the FA Cup following an impressive win over Manchester City.

Man Utd’s Premier League 2024-25 fixture list

Date Kick-off time (UK) Fixture 16/08/2024 20:00 Man Utd v Fulham 24/08/2024 15:00 Brighton v Man Utd 31/08/2024 15:00 Man Utd v Liverpool 14/09/2024 15:00 Southampton v Man Utd 21/09/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Man Utd 28/09/2024 15:00 Man Utd v Tottenham 05/10/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Man Utd 19/10/2024 15:00 Man Utd v Brentford 26/10/2024 15:00 West Ham v Man Utd 02/11/2024 15:00 Man Utd v Chelsea 09/11/2024 15:00 Man Utd v Leicester 23/11/2024 15:00 Ipswich v Man Utd 30/11/2024 15:00 Man Utd v Everton 03/12/2024 19:45 Arsenal v Man Utd 07/12/2024 15:00 Man Utd v Nottingham Forest 14/12/2024 15:00 Man City v Man Utd 21/12/2024 15:00 Man Utd v Bournemouth 26/12/2024 15:00 Wolves v Man Utd 29/12/2024 15:00 Man Utd v Newcastle 04/01/2025 15:00 Liverpool v Man Utd 15/01/2025 20:00 Man Utd v Southampton 18/01/2025 15:00 Man Utd v Brighton 25/01/2025 15:00 Fulham v Man Utd 01/02/2025 15:00 Man Utd v Crystal Palace 15/02/2025 15:00 Tottenham v Man Utd 22/02/2025 15:00 Everton v Man Utd 26/02/2025 20:00 Man Utd v Ipswich 08/03/2025 15:00 Man Utd v Arsenal 15/03/2025 15:00 Leicester v Man Utd 01/04/2025 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Man Utd 05/04/2025 15:00 Man Utd v Man City 12/04/2025 15:00 Newcastle v Man Utd 19/04/2025 15:00 Man Utd v Wolves 26/04/2025 15:00 Bournemouth v Man Utd 03/05/2025 15:00 Brentford v Man Utd 10/05/2025 15:00 Man Utd v West Ham 18/05/2025 15:00 Chelsea v Man Utd 25/05/2025 16:00 Man Utd v Aston Villa

Man Utd face crunch Christmas on the road

Manchester United fans face some long away trips in the early months of the campaign, with the Red Devils heading to Southampton and Crystal Palace in September, Aston Villa and West Ham in October and a reunion with former coach Kieran McKenna and his newly-promoted Ipswich team in November.

A tricky festive period is in store for the Red Devils as United build up to Christmas with a visit to Arsenal on December 3. They haven’t won at Emirates Stadium in the Premier League since 2017 and will be eager to end that winless sequence.

Ten Hag’s men then head home to face Nottingham Forest, before a trip to the Etihad Stadium for a first Manchester derby of the season against City on December 14. The traditional Boxing Day action sees United at Molineux to face Wolves ahead of a blockbuster start to 2025.

The Red Devils' first Premier League game of the New Year is against Liverpool at Anfield, where the team can expect a red-hot reception on January 4. Ten Hag's men will then be back on Merseyside a month later when they head to Goodison Park to face Everton.

A testing run-in also looks to be on the cards for United. Their final four away fixtures are against Newcastle, Bournemouth and Brentford, before a final away game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on May 18.

How to buy Man Utd tickets

Tickets for Manchester United's Premier League games can be bought through official club channels. You can find out more information about purchasing tickets for United games on the official club website, or by reading GOAL's comprehensive guide here.