Herve Renard set to be announced as new France Women’s head coach after Corinne Diacre sacking amid mass player revolt

Herve Renard looks set to be appointed the new manager of the France women's national team as Les Bleues look to recover from a crisis.

WHAT HAPPENED? With the France national team - and entire federation - finding themselves in a crisis mere months away from the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, a new head coach looks to have been appointed in Herve Renard, according to The Athletic, who led Saudi Arabia to qualification for the 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Previous head coach Diacre was dismissed earlier in March after six years at the helm, after several high-profile players including captain Wendie Renard announced they would not play at the upcoming tournament over concerns with the 'current system'. Diacre fell out with a number of key players during her tenure and was criticised along with former FFF president Noel Le Graet, with the pair leaving their respective posts.

Thierry Henry had previously been touted as a potential replacement, but the French footballing legend took himself out of the running with an eye on taking over the USMNT.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report from The Athletic claims that France's players are said to be very happy with the appointment of 54-year-old Renard, whose impressive CV includes spells with a number of men's national teams. He is currently still in charge of the Saudi Arabia national team, but looks set to leave his post to take up his first ever job in women's football.

WHAT NEXT? While official confirmation is still forthcoming, Renard has four months to prepare Les Bleues for a tournament which, on paper, they are more than capable of winning. It remains to be seen if protesting players will now return to the fold.