Liverpool in the driving seat? Coady reveals close relationship between Henderson and Reds transfer target Bellingham

Conor Coady has revealed that Liverpool's Jordan Henderson has been looking after Reds transfer target Jude Bellingham for England at the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international and Everton defender has revealed that Henderson has taken on the big brother role to Bellingham behind the scenes in Qatar for the Three Lions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on the Lions' Den, Coady said: “He looks after Jude like there is no tomorrow. Jude is a young lad, sometimes we forget that because he is so mature and a fantastic footballer.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham is one of the biggest young talents in the world of football, and if he does leave Borussia Dortmund Liverpool have been touted by many as a likely destination, but they will face stiff competition from the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Henderson has been mentoring Bellingham in Qatar...

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? Having scored in England's World Cup opener against Iran, Bellingham didn't make the same impact against the USA when he was substituted off for Henderson during the second half of the goalless draw. Ironically, it is expected Henderson will start ahead of him against Wales.