How to watch today's Hawthorn vs. Sydney Swans AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

After finally breaking through last weekend with their first victory of the 2024 AFL season, the Hawthorn Hawks (1-5) will be out to make it back-to-back wins when they face the Sydney Swans (5-1) at the MCG on Sunday.

That was a 45-point victory against the lowly Kangaroos in the last game of Round 6. However, the task at hand won't be easy against a Sydney Swans outfit that blew the Gold Coast Suns out of the water in their 53-point victory last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Hawthorn vs Sydney in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Hawthorn vs Sydney date and start time

Date Sunday, April 28, 2024 Start time 4 :00 pm AEST/ 3:30 pm ACST/ 2:00 pm AWST Venue The MCG Location East Melbourne, Australia

How to watch Hawthorn vs Sydney on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Hawthorn vs Sydney AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Hawthorn vs Sydney game on?

The game will be available to watch on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Hawthorn vs Sydney team news

Hawthorn Hawks team news

Will Day is set to return for the Hawks for his first match of the season after a foot injury in January somewhat derailed his 2024 campaign.

Chad Wingard will play limited minutes in his first VFL game after rupturing his Achilles tendon in August. Mitch Lewis has been listed as test after missing the past three games.

Position Players Rucks Reeves, Meek, Tucker Defenders Impey, Sicily, Jiath, Scrimshaw, Hardwick, D'Ambrosio, Weddle, Ryan, McCabe, Serong, Mitchell, MacDonald Midfielders Morrison, Newcombe, Worpel, Amon, Nash, Day, Stephens, Ward, Maginness, Watson, Hustwaite Forwards Lewis, Chol, Gunston, Grainger-Barras, MacKenzie, MacDonald, Dear, Ramsden, Moore, Breust, Wingard, Butler, Ginnivan, Bennetts, O'Sullivan

Sydney Swans team news

Luke Parker, who broke his arm in February, will be the centre of attention during training this week as he inches closer to playing his first game of the season.

The game may come tad bit soon for Dane Rampe, who will instead look ahead to the clash against GWS in round eight. Nick Blakey (ankle) and Tom McCartin (knee) were both able to play out the game on Sunday, while Lewis Melican was subbed out late after receiving a knock in the final quarter, but all three have been handed the green light to start here.

Position Players Ruck McLean, Grundy, Ladhams, Green, McAndrew Defender Cunningham, Florent, Blakey, Vickery, Edwards, Hamling, McCartin, Fox, Lloyd, Francis, McCartin, Rampe, McInerney, Edwards, Hamling, Arnold, Snell, Melican Midfielder Adams, Rowbottom, Sheldrick, Mills, Campbell, Jordon, Kirk, Cleary, Roberts, Mitchell Forward Heeney, Hayward, Papley, Wicks, Konstanty, Magor, Warner, Buller, McDonald, Reid, Amartey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/03/23 Sydney Swans 118-37 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 25/04/22 Hawthorn Hawks 68-109 Sydney Swans AFL 11/06/21 Sydney Swans 51-89 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 25/07/20 Sydney Swans 60-53 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 21/06/19 Sydney Swans 82-63 Hawthorn Hawks AFL

