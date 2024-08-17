This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Hawthorn HawksGetty Images
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Hawthorn vs Richmond AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Hawthorn versus Richmond AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

This game appears to be another lop-sided contest for Hawthorn Hawks (12-9) as they aim to solidify their place in the top eight with a substantial victory over Richmond Tigers (2-19), who are now on track to finish at the bottom of the ladder.

Despite their strong recent performances, Hawthorn is holding onto eighth place, only just maintaining their position in the top tier due to a narrow percentage margin.

This situation reflects their early-season struggles, having lost their first five games before making a significant turnaround. Since then, they’ve only been defeated four times, with two of those losses coming by margins of two points or less.

On the flip side, Richmond has been struggling with an average defeat margin of 41 points this season and seems set to end up at the bottom of the standings. However, it’s worth noting that they haven't been entirely out of their depth. They have shown competitive spirit in some games, even managing to secure victories against notable teams, including a win over Sydney and an away triumph against Adelaide.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Hawthorn vs Richmond in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Hawthorn vs Richmond date and start time

DateSunday, August 18, 2024
Start time3:20pm AEST/ 2:50pm ACST/ 1:20pm
VenueMCG
LocationRichmond, VIC, Australia

How to watch Hawthorn vs Richmond on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Hawthorn vs Richmond AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Hawthorn vs Richmond game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch on Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Hawthorn vs Richmond team news & lineups

Hawthorn's Changkuoth Jiath was sidelined late last week and has not been named this week against Richmond.

Tom Lynch has been ruled out for the rest of the season by the Tigers. Liam Baker will also miss the match through concussion protocols.

PositionHawthornRichmond
FBKarl Amon, Sam Frost, Harry MorrisonBen Miller, Noah Balta, Nick Vlastuin
HBJack Scrimshaw, James Sicily, Will DayNathan Broad, James Trezise, Daniel Rioli
CJosh Weddle, Dylan Moore, Jarman ImpeyHugo Ralphsmith, Dion Prestia, Sam Banks
HFJai Newcombe, Luke Breust, Jack GunstonRhyan Mansell, Jack Graham, Seth Campbell
FFJack Ginnivan, Mabior Chol, Cam MackenzieShai Bolton, Jacob Koschitzke, Jacob Bauer
FOLLloyd Meek, James Worpel, Connor MacdonaldToby Nankervis, Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper
ICBlake Hardwick, Conor Nash, Massimo D'Ambrosio, Nick Watson, Calsher DearJayden Short, Kamdyn McIntosh, Jacob Blight, Jack Ross, Matthew Coulthard
EMGJai Serong, Josh Ward, Finn MaginnessThomson Dow, Kaleb Smith, Samson Ryan

Hawthorn vs Richmond Form

Hawthorn: WWWLW

RoundMatch
R22Carlton 38-112 Hawthorn
R21GWS 84-82 Hawthorn
R20Adelaide 58-124 Hawthorn
R19Hawthorn 133-67 Collingwood
R18Hawthorn 87-74 Fremantle

Richmond: LLLLL

RoundMatch
R22Richmond 51-99 St Kilda
R20Collingwood 93-67 Richmond
R19Port Adelaide 116-75 Richmond
R18Richmond 84-108 GWS
R17Fremantle 105-54 Richmond

Hawthorn vs Richmond Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2024 Round 15Richmond 49-97 Hawthorn
2023 Round 19Richmond 96-95 Hawthorn
2022 Round 22Richmond 128-67 Hawthorn
2022 Round 9Hawthorn 94-117 Richmond
2021 Round 23Richmond 83-83 Hawthorn
