How to watch today's Hawthorn vs Richmond AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Hawthorn versus Richmond AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

This game appears to be another lop-sided contest for Hawthorn Hawks (12-9) as they aim to solidify their place in the top eight with a substantial victory over Richmond Tigers (2-19), who are now on track to finish at the bottom of the ladder.

Despite their strong recent performances, Hawthorn is holding onto eighth place, only just maintaining their position in the top tier due to a narrow percentage margin.

This situation reflects their early-season struggles, having lost their first five games before making a significant turnaround. Since then, they’ve only been defeated four times, with two of those losses coming by margins of two points or less.

On the flip side, Richmond has been struggling with an average defeat margin of 41 points this season and seems set to end up at the bottom of the standings. However, it’s worth noting that they haven't been entirely out of their depth. They have shown competitive spirit in some games, even managing to secure victories against notable teams, including a win over Sydney and an away triumph against Adelaide.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Hawthorn vs Richmond in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Hawthorn vs Richmond date and start time

Date Sunday, August 18, 2024 Start time 3:20pm AEST/ 2:50pm ACST/ 1:20pm Venue MCG Location Richmond, VIC, Australia

How to watch Hawthorn vs Richmond on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Hawthorn vs Richmond AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Hawthorn vs Richmond game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch on Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Hawthorn vs Richmond team news & lineups

Hawthorn's Changkuoth Jiath was sidelined late last week and has not been named this week against Richmond.

Tom Lynch has been ruled out for the rest of the season by the Tigers. Liam Baker will also miss the match through concussion protocols.

Position Hawthorn Richmond FB Karl Amon, Sam Frost, Harry Morrison Ben Miller, Noah Balta, Nick Vlastuin HB Jack Scrimshaw, James Sicily, Will Day Nathan Broad, James Trezise, Daniel Rioli C Josh Weddle, Dylan Moore, Jarman Impey Hugo Ralphsmith, Dion Prestia, Sam Banks HF Jai Newcombe, Luke Breust, Jack Gunston Rhyan Mansell, Jack Graham, Seth Campbell FF Jack Ginnivan, Mabior Chol, Cam Mackenzie Shai Bolton, Jacob Koschitzke, Jacob Bauer FOL Lloyd Meek, James Worpel, Connor Macdonald Toby Nankervis, Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper IC Blake Hardwick, Conor Nash, Massimo D'Ambrosio, Nick Watson, Calsher Dear Jayden Short, Kamdyn McIntosh, Jacob Blight, Jack Ross, Matthew Coulthard EMG Jai Serong, Josh Ward, Finn Maginness Thomson Dow, Kaleb Smith, Samson Ryan

Hawthorn vs Richmond Form

Hawthorn: WWWLW

Round Match R22 Carlton 38-112 Hawthorn R21 GWS 84-82 Hawthorn R20 Adelaide 58-124 Hawthorn R19 Hawthorn 133-67 Collingwood R18 Hawthorn 87-74 Fremantle

Richmond: LLLLL

Round Match R22 Richmond 51-99 St Kilda R20 Collingwood 93-67 Richmond R19 Port Adelaide 116-75 Richmond R18 Richmond 84-108 GWS R17 Fremantle 105-54 Richmond

Hawthorn vs Richmond Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Round 15 Richmond 49-97 Hawthorn 2023 Round 19 Richmond 96-95 Hawthorn 2022 Round 22 Richmond 128-67 Hawthorn 2022 Round 9 Hawthorn 94-117 Richmond 2021 Round 23 Richmond 83-83 Hawthorn

More AFL news and coverage