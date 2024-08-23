How to watch today's Hawthorn vs North Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Hawthorn versus North Melbourne AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Hawthorn Hawks (13-9) will aim to clinch a finals berth when they clash with North Melbourne Kangaroos (3-19) in Tasmania on Saturday evening.

The Hawks have undoubtedly been the biggest surprise of the season and head into the weekend as strong favorites, having positioned themselves well despite starting the season with five straight losses.

Sam Mitchell's squad has triumphed in 10 of their last 12 games, making them one of the competition's hottest teams as September approaches. Their most recent victory was a dominant 63-point win over the bottom-placed Tigers, following a 57-7 first quarter.

In contrast, North Melbourne has faltered after a promising midseason, losing five of their last six games. Their 96-point thrashing by the Western Bulldogs last week marked their heaviest defeat in two years.

Hawthorn vs North Melbourne date and start time

Date Saturday, August 24, 2024 Start time 4:35pm AEST/ 4:05pm ACST/ 2:35pm AWST Venue University of Tasmania Stadium Location York Park Precinct, Launceston, Australia

How to watch Hawthorn vs North Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Hawthorn vs Richmond AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Hawthorn vs North Melbourne game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Hawthorn vs North Melbourne team news & lineups

Hawthorn's Will Day sustained a collarbone injury and will be sidelined this week. However, sources suggest he could return for the first week of finals if the Hawks secure their spot.

On the North Melbourne side, Zane Duursma and Harry Sheezel will be absent as the team opts to avoid any potential long-term injuries for their promising young talents. Additionally, Charlie Comben and Miller Bergman will miss the game due to concussion protocols.

Position Hawthorn North Melbourne FB Josh Weddle, Sam Frost, Jarman Impey Jackson Archer, Aidan Corr, Luke McDonald HB Massimo D'Ambrosio, James Sicily, Jack Scrimshaw Bailey Scott, Tom Powell, Colby McKercher C Conor Nash, Connor Macdonald, Karl Amon Liam Shiels, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Dylan Stephens HF Luke Breust, Calsher Dear, Finn Maginness Darcy Tucker, Zac Fisher, Cameron Zurhaar FF Cam Mackenzie, Mabior Chol, Nick Watson Paul Curtis, Nick Larkey, Brynn Teakle FOL Lloyd Meek, Dylan Moore, Jai Newcombe Tristan Xerri, George Wardlaw, Jy Simpkin IC Harry Morrison, Blake Hardwick, Jack Ginnivan, James Worpel, Jack Gunston Will Phillips, Toby Pink, Blake Drury, Kallan Dawson, Robert Hansen Jr EMG Jai Serong, Josh Ward, Ned Reeves Wil Dawson, Charlie Lazzaro, Eddie Ford

Hawthorn vs North Melbourne Form

Hawthorn: WWLWW

Round Match R23 Hawthorn 131-68 Richmond R22 Carlton 38-112 Hawthorn R21 GWS 84-82 Hawthorn R20 Adelaide 58-124 Hawthorn R19 Hawthorn 133-67 Collingwood

North Melbourne: LLWLL

Round Match R23 Western Bulldogs 138-42 North Melbourne R22 North Melbourne 97-102 West Coast R21 North Melbourne 90-77 Richmond R20 North Melbourne 66-106 Geelong R19 Carlton 107-88 North Melbourne

Hawthorn vs North Melbourne Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Roos 68-113 Hawks 2023 Roos 40-88 Hawks 2023 Hawks 80-61 Roos 2022 Roos 75-121 Hawks 2022 Hawks 78-58 Roos

