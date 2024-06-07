How to watch today's Hawthorn v GWS Giants AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Hawthorn versus GWS Giants AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Hawthorn Hawks (7-4) will be looking to make it three straight wins when they host the seventh-placed GWS Giants (5-7) in the Apple Isle on Saturday afternoon.

After losing their opening five games of the 2024 AFL season, Sam Mitchell's Hawks have turned their season around, winning four of their last five games over the last month or so, climbing up to 12th place on the AFL ladder.

They will fancy their chances in front of their home fans this weekend as they take on yet another better-quality opponent, the Giants, who caused their own upset against Geelong Cats away from home before their bye weekend.

Hawthorn vs GWS Giants in the AFL

Hawthorn vs GWS Giants date and start time

Date Saturday, June 8, 2024 Start time 1:45pm AEST/ 1:15pm ACST/ 11:45am Venue UTAS Stadium Location Launceston, Palawa

How to watch Hawthorn vs Giants on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Hawthorn vs. GWS Giants AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Hawthorn vs Giants game on?

The game will be available to watch on Channel7 on free-to-air TV and will also be available on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Hawthorn vs Giants team news

Hawthorn Hawks team news

Hawks forward Mitch Lewis (knee) might return as early as next weekend after spending the last nine games with a nagging knee cartilage issue. Lloyd Meek (ankle) is a good chance for a return to Launceston this weekend. Ethan Phillips (knee) will be out owing to a knee bruise that flared up last week.

Position Players Rucks Reeves, Meek, Tucker Defenders Impey, Sicily, Jiath, Scrimshaw, Hardwick, D'Ambrosio, Weddle, Ryan, McCabe, Serong, Mitchell, MacDonald Midfielders Morrison, Newcombe, Worpel, Amon, Nash, Day, Stephens, Ward, Maginness, Watson, Hustwaite Forwards Lewis, Chol, Gunston, Grainger-Barras, MacKenzie, MacDonald, Dear, Ramsden, Moore, Breust, Wingard, Butler, Ginnivan, Bennetts, O'Sullivan

GWS Giants team news

The Giants will welcome back Callan Ward (sickness) and Callum Brown (suspension) for Saturday's game against the Hawks. Braydon Preuss (hamstring) has undergone longstanding back surgery and is expected to miss another significant period of time. Jack Buckley (calf) isn't ready yet, but Isaac Cumming and Josh Kelly are among a slew of players nearing a comeback.

Position Players Ruck Preuss, Briggs, Madden Defender Whitfield, Ash, Cumming, Haynes, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Leake, Perryman, Fonti, Cadman, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Buckley Midfielder Jones, Coniglio, Ward, Angwin, Wehr, Green, Callaghan, Rowston, Thomas, Fahey, Hamilton, Derksen Forward Greene, Cadman, Bedford, Daniels, Stone, Peatling, Kelly, Hogan, Peatling, McMullin, O'Halloran, Kennedy, Wardius, Brown, Cadman, Haynes, Keeffe, Riccardi, Gruzewski

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7/8/23 GWS Giants 85-72 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 4/16/23 GWS Giants 77-75 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 7/3/22 GWS Giants 72-50 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 6/27/21 GWS Giants 72-90 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 7/5/20 GWS Giants 83-49 Hawthorn Hawks AFL

